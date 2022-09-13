Even before votes are counted, Democratic ad attacks R.I. GOP gubernatorial candidate Kalus

The ad also takes aim at Kalus’s stance on reproductive rights, quoting a clip from a TV interview in which she described herself as pro-life and saying that she would not have supported the 2019 Reproductive Privacy Act, which aims to protect abortion rights in the state. “But Kalus, backed by anti-choice extremists, wouldn’t have signed that law,” the ad says. “Ashley Kalus. Out of State. Out of Touch. Anti-Choice.”

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island Democrats have yet to pick their nominee for governor, but a group backed by the Democratic Governors Association has already launched an ad attacking the presumed Republican candidate, Ashley Kalus.

The ad was paid for by Alliance for a Better Rhode Island, a political action committee funded by the Democratic Governors Association, which pumped $350,000 into the PAC on the eve of the primaries.

Kalus faces a primary of her own, but she’s expected to beat Jonathan Riccitelli, who has been arrested and admitted to criminal offenses ranging from obstructing police officers to assault.

“We see that they are already attacking me,” Kalus said of the ad after arriving at the Nathan Bishop Middle School polling site in Providence in a 35-foot-long RV emblazoned with campaign messages. “It’s very early for an attack ad.”

In a tweet, Kalus said, “The D.C. insiders and elites are already attacking me on television on behalf of Governor (Daniel) McKee. They are obviously scared. They want to distract you from McKee’s failed record.”

Regarding abortion rights, Kalus said, “I’ve been very clear: The right to an abortion was codified in state law, so nothing will change in my administration. And that’s the truth. So I don’t know why they are running an ad that is misleading and false, because I’ve been very clear and on the record about that.”

Since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, many Democratic legislators have been pushing for the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act, which would provide for abortion coverage in the health insurance of Medicaid recipients and state employees.

If she becomes governor, Kalus said she would not sign that bill. “Like a majority of Rhode Islanders, I don’t support late-term abortions or taxpayer-funded abortions,” she said.

Kalus went into primary day with $549,424 in her campaign account – more than any of the Democratic candidates, according to reports filed with the state Board of Elections seven days before the primary.

Former CVS executive Helena Buonanno Foulkes had $130,864 in cash on hand, Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea had $114,629, McKee had $86,776, former secretary of state Matt Brown had $43,996, and Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz had $996.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.