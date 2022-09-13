New all-weather Ping-Pong tables ready for outdoor games

Quincy’s Department of Natural Resources recently installed a traditional two-player and a four-way table at Faxon Park. The tables are located at the top of Faxon Road, between the pavilion and the softball diamond. The park also has a tot lot, picnic area, and walking trails.

“We are always looking to adapt our parks to meet the needs of the people we serve,” said Dave Murphy, Quincy’s Commissioner of Natural Resources. “We had a request come in for Ping-Pong, did some research, and found a fun addition to our park inventory. We are always looking for new ideas to improve our park system, and provide fun for people of all ages, interests, and abilities.”

Murphy said the tables are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and players should bring their own paddles and Ping-Pong balls. Players are encouraged to limit their matches to one hour if there are other people waiting to use the tables, he said.

Ping-Pong is extremely popular in China where outdoor tables can be found in public parks; the latest census figures show that almost a third of Quincy’s population is Asian, with many people coming from China.

While Ping-Pong is less popular in the US, there is a national table tennis team and a national organization that promotes the sport through more than 250 clubs and more than 350 tournaments annually, according to the USA Table Tennis website.