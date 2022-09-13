Newton Senior Center to close in November for NewCAL project

The project will replace the existing Senior Center, which is about 11,000 square feet, with a building that is roughly triple the size, the city has said.

In early August, the Newton City Council approved the roughly $20 million project to replace the existing center at 345 Walnut St. in Newtonville with a larger, modern building.

Newton will relocate its Senior Center services to locations throughout the city later this fall as work is expected to begin on a permanent new facility, according to Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.

The existing center building will be closed starting Thursday, Nov. 10, Fuller said. Officials hope to open the new facility with a ribbon-cutting in the summer or fall of 2024.

While the project is underway, the city will use the gym at the Hyde Community Center at 90 Lincoln St. for large-scale Senior Center events and programs, according to Fuller.

The city-owned Brigham House, located at 20 Hartford St. in Newton Highlands, will be home to “small and medium-sized” Senior Center programs, Fuller said.

Both facilities will start featuring senior programs beginning Monday, Nov. 28.

The city also will use other facilities, including the Newton Free Library and spaces operated by the Parks, Recreation, and Culture Department, for senior programming.

The project moves ahead amid an ongoing lawsuit filed in May in Middlesex Superior Court by Neighbors for a Better Newtonville.

The existing building is on the National Register of Historic Places. The group is seeking to preserve the building and prevent the city from funding the project.

