The queen, the Boston Irish, and the IRA

At the time, Boston was two years into the desegregation of its public schools, a chaotic and volatile era. Some of the people who were most vociferously opposed to school busing also happened to be among the Irish Republican Army’s staunchest American supporters.

When Queen Elizabeth visited Boston in 1976 , she received a mostly warm welcome, but in some quarters of the city she was vilified as the figurehead of an empire that had malevolently spawned an Irish diaspora and unjustly continued to cling to a disputed part of Ireland.

Mayor Kevin White escorted Queen Elizabeth II through Washington Mall and past the 10th Regiment of Foot, Chelmsford, guard on the way to Boston City Hall ceremonies on July 11, 1976.

There was a contradiction there, because while the decidedly left-wing IRA was fighting to drive the British out of the six counties of Northern Ireland and establish a 32-county socialist republic on the island of Ireland, many of its most diehard American supporters were deeply conservative.

Bernadette Devlin McAliskey, the Irish republican firebrand, scandalized some local IRA supporters during a visit here by saying she felt more solidarity with Black people in Roxbury than white people in South Boston. She reminded Irish-Americans that the Catholic civil rights movement in Northern Ireland was modeled on the American Black civil rights movement.

While IRA supporters in Boston made their feelings about the queen’s visit known, loudly protesting outside City Hall even as Mayor Kevin White was squiring her around the city, the authorities were more concerned about those who were purposely less visible.

Protesters gathered outside Boston City Hall during Queen Elizabeth II's visit. Ted Dully/Globe Staff

According to law enforcement officials from that era, some organized crime figures in South Boston, Somerville, and Charlestown resented the queen’s visit. While there was no specific threat from those Irish-American gangsters, and many in law enforcement believed it would be professional suicide for mobsters to seek to harm the queen, law enforcement took the risk seriously. The security in Boston was the tightest of anywhere during her six-day US visit to coincide with the nation’s bicentennial.

History would show their caution was well-founded.

Not long after the queen’s visit, the IRA dispatched one of its operatives to rendezvous with gangsters in Boston to create a steady pipeline of weapons to the IRA.

The IRA man went to Southie, meeting with the underworld leader James “Whitey” Bulger, whose gang had previously provided small arms shipments hidden in furniture. With Bulger’s blessing, one of his associates, Pat Nee, a Galway-born, South Boston-raised gangster and IRA supporter, assembled a massive arms shipment on a Gloucester fishing trawler.

That gun-running operation, the biggest American conspiracy to aid the IRA, was compromised by an IRA turncoat named Sean O’Callaghan, and after the weapons were transferred from the Massachusetts ship to an Irish boat, the crew were arrested off the coast of Ireland. Bulger tortured and murdered John McIntyre, a member of the Massachusetts crew, whom Bulger blamed for giving it up.

Given all that history, it is remarkable that Queen Elizabeth’s most significant symbolic act of reconciliation during her 70-year reign was her 2011 visit to Ireland. It was the first time a British monarch had visited an independent Republic of Ireland.

She stood in the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin, solemnly bowing her head to honor the very men who fought Crown forces for independence.

She wowed guests at a state dinner at Dublin Castle, the former seat of British rule, by greeting them in the Irish language, a language the British had once made illegal for the indigenous Irish to speak.

As she had in Boston, where the American Revolution began, she acknowledged her hosts’ tortured history with the empire and monarchy she represented, while celebrating newer, closer friendships and alliances with former enemies.

A year later, she shook hands with Martin McGuinness, who as the IRA’s chief of staff in 1979 would have approved the IRA’s assassination of her cousin Lord Mountbatten that year.

If she was bound by history, Queen Elizabeth did not remain a prisoner to it. She was able, with considerable dignity, to acknowledge painful chapters and move on, in Boston and in Ireland, in the spirit of reconciliation. Not a bad legacy for a long, royal life.





Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.