Quincy man faces arraignment on rape charges dating back to 2003, 2005 and 2006

Cheung was arrested Monday on warrants charging him with four counts of aggravated rape, four counts of aggravated rape of a child, and two counts of aggravated statutory rape linked to four incidents, Boston police posted on bpdnews.com.

Ivan W. Cheung, 42, was arrested by Boston police following an investigation sparked by the renewed attention to the backlog of rape kits in Boston and across Massachusetts. Similar testing has generated arrests in cold case sexual assaults in Bristol County this year, according to officials.

A Quincy man is facing sexual assault allegations from 2003, 2005 and 2006 in a Boston courtroom Tuesday, charges that stem from a statewide effort to forensically test rape kits collected over the years but never examined by law enforcement until recently.

The circumstances of the incidents were not disclosed by law enforcement but more information could be made publicly available at Cheung’s arraignment in Boston Municipal Court set for Tuesday.

Police said they are continuing to investigate whether Cheung should face additional charges.

According to Boston police, rape kits from the 2000s were tested and allegedly lead to identifying Cheung as the attacker. The testing was done under the Untested Sexual Assault Evidence Kits initiative approved by the Legislature last year.

In the most recent quarterly report this July, prosecutors statewide want 2,464 test kits to undergo DNA testing in hopes of identifying the perpetrator, according to the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security. A private lab has conducted testing in 1,273 cases and had completed its work on 258 kits by this June, according to the state.

The tally of untested kits in custody of the Boston police and for Suffolk County Kevin R. Hayden’s office which also includes Chelsea, Winthrop and Revere, was not immediately available Tuesday.

(Jeremiah Manion of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.)

