Senior Day at Brooksby Farm making a comeback after two-year hiatus

Peabody is resuming a popular annual tradition this year when Senior Day at Brooksby Farm takes place on Sept. 20. The community event for the city’s older residents was held yearly starting in 2012, but postponed the last two years because of COVID-19.

On Senior Day, set to be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., city department heads and volunteers serve a grilled hot dog lunch to more than 400 Peabody seniors at the city-owned farm. Guests also enjoy live music and dancing, wagon rides through the farm’s fruit orchards, tours of nearby Peabody Historical Society properties, and shopping at the farm store. They can also receive their seasonal flu shots from the Peabody Health Department and visit information booths hosted by local organizations and agencies.