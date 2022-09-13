Service resumes on the MBTA commuter rail after signal issue near South Station

“The signal issue near South Station has been resolved,” the MBTA commuter rail said in a tweet at 4:42 p.m. “Normal service is resuming, however residual delays may persist for all trains arriving and departing from South Station.”

Service has resumed with residual delays on the MBTA commuter rail Tuesday afternoon after a signal issue near South Station caused “severe delays,” officials said.

At 3:58 p.m., officials said in a tweet that the signal issue was “causing severe delays in both directions for all trains arriving and departing from South Station.”

Alana Westwater, a spokesperson for Keolis Commuter Services, confirmed that service is being returned to normal and to expect “residual delays.”

“Amtrak signal maintainers, who are responsible for the maintenance of this infrastructure, were able to fix the issue and service is being returned to normal,” Westwater said.

Westwater encouraged riders to check the MBTA commuter rail’s Twitter account or T alerts for the most updated service information.

Amtrak was not immediately available for comment.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.