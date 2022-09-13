State chips in more than $1m toward Stow Acres housing, conservation plan

Stow is getting some state help for its planned purchase of part of the Stow Acres Country Club. The Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs awarded the town $1.1 million to support its acquisition of the club’s 115-acre North Course. Stow has an agreement to buy the land and Town Meeting in 2021 appropriated $2.5 million in Community Preservation Act funds for the purpose.

The Stow Conservation Trust is raising the remaining $100,000 the town needs to close on the property, expected in December. About 32 acres of the parcel will be developed into single-family, village-style homes, with the remainder set aside for public conservation and recreation, including a short-term lease to continue golf on nine holes of the existing 18-hole North Course.