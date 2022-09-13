Suspicious package apparently detonated near Northeastern University; one person injured

A victim suffered minor injuries and was being evaluated at the scene, Watson said.

Boston police received a report at 7:16 p.m. that a suspicious package had detonated at 39 Leon St., said Officer Andre Watson, a department spokesman.

A person suffered minor injuries when a suspicious package apparently detonated on the Northeastern University campus Tuesday evening, authorities said.

The Boston Police Department’s bomb squad responded to the scene, along with the city’s fire department, Watson said.

An alert sent to Northeastern students said emergency services responded to an incident at Holmes Hall. “Please avoid the area during the investigation,” the alert said.

Holmes Hall is an academic building that houses several departments, including the journalism program.

No further information was immediately available.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.











