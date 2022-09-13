These maps show what to expect from potential thunderstorms and showers across New England

Earlier Tuesday morning, forecasters reported “a cluster of thunderstorms with torrential rainfall across southeast” Connecticut that are moving north towards Massachusetts.

Flash flood and special marine warnings have been issued across southern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, warning residents of high waves and wind throughout the coast.

Strong to severe thunderstorm are possible across southern New England Tuesday afternoon and early evening, bringing a risk of intense winds and street flooding to areas south of the Massachusetts Turnpike and the western part of the state, forecasters say.

These maps show what to expect across the region.

Heavy rain and strong storms are predicted across southern New England. National Weather Service

The National Weather Service is predicting heavy rainfall and potentially damaging straight-line wind gusts, with a low risk for a tornado, with western Mass. and northern Conn. at the greatest risk for severe weather. Areas south of the Mass. Pike may be out of the woods by 2 p.m., but western parts of Massachusetts will continue to feel the storms into the evening.

According to an online forum, forecasters noted that the incoming “cold front brings the potential for a few strong to severe storms this afternoon, especially across western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut.”

An area of torrential rainfall and embedded thunderstorms will be lifting northeast into Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts. National Weather Service

In southern Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut, torrential rain and storms may persist into the afternoon, with the possibility of street flooding, including the Providence metro area, the weather service warned.

The latest special weather statement was issued for East Falmouth, Forestdale, and East Sandwich until 12:45 p.m. The statement warned of winds up to 30 mph but said no hail is expected.

A special weather statement has been issued for East Falmouth, Forestdale, and East Sandwich. National Weather Service

Flash flood warnings were until 12:15 p.m. in New Bedford, Fall River, and Newport. The weather service is advising residents to avoid driving and walking in flooded areas, and to move to higher ground if necessary.

Flash Flood Warning continues for New Bedford, Fall River, and Newport. National Weather Service

Forecasters are expecting that “the cold front will be followed by seasonably warm and dry weather Wednesday” before the end of the week brings more seasonable fall weather.

Shealagh Sullivan can be reached at shealagh.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ShealaghS.