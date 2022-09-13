Three hikers rescued in separate incidents in White Mountains

Rescuers from the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team and Fish and Game conservation officers responded to assist, and Johnson was helped by Good Samaritan hikers who provided “various rehydration sources” that allowed her to “begin hiking again without assistance,” officials said.

One of the hikers, Karen Johnson, 72, of Meriden, Conn., began suffering from “severe dehydration-like symptoms” around 2 p.m. near the summit of Mt. Osceola and couldn’t keep descending the trailhead on Tripoli Road, said New Hampshire Fish and Game in a statement.

Rescuers helped three distressed hikers come down from the White Mountains in separate incidents in New Hampshire on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Advertisement

Rescuers from Pemigewasset Valley met Johnson on the trail at 3:41 p.m. and hiked with her the remaining 1.1 miles to the trailhead, where they arrived “without further incident” shortly after 4:30 p.m., the statement said.

At 4:50 p.m., another hiker was reported injured on Falling Waters Trail, according to the statement.

The hiker, identified as Karen Mannion, 59, of Nashua, N.H., had fallen and sustained a serious injury to her upper leg, officials said.

A rescue party reached her at 5:30 p.m. and provided medial treatment before transporting her less than a half mile down the trail to Interstate 93, where an ambulance took her to Littleton Regional Healthcare. Mannion’s condition wasn’t immediately available Tuesday.

In the third emergency Sunday, 33-year-old Diana Stroud, of Belmont, Mass., was hiking a ridge loop on Mount Moosilauke by herself when she suffered a lower-leg injury that prevented her from getting down the mountain, Fish and Game said.

Stroud, officials said, was 2.75 miles up the Gorge Brook Trail from the nearest road, and rescuers reached her around 4 p.m. They carried Stroud down the trail and arrived at the Dartmouth College Ravine Lodge at 7:50 p.m., according to the statement.

Advertisement

“Stroud was well prepared for a day hike,” Fish and Game officials said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Stroud was taken to an area hospital.

The agency reminded the public to plan ahead and make “safe decisions” when enjoying the breathtaking beauty of the White Mountains.

“The White Mountains are rugged and unforgiving,” Fish and Game said. “To plan for a safe hike please visit www.hikesafe.com.”









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.