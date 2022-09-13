Two men arrested after alleged robbery, kidnapping of Salem Dunkin’ manager at gunpoint

Two men were charged with attempted armed kidnapping and robbery last week of a Dunkin’ Donuts manager in Salem, police said Tuesday.

Yoel Perez-Feliz, 33, of Marblehead, turned himself in to law enforcement at around 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to Salem Police Capt. John Burke. Police had previously arrested 26-year-old Jose Luis Mendoza-Baez of Salem on Friday evening.

Officers responded to the area of Linden Street and Forest Avenue at approximately 1 p.m. on Sept. 6 for a report of an armed robbery, according to a department statement.

A woman who said she was a Dunkin’ manager said she had a bag of cash deposits from the store located at 201 Canal St. She was getting into her car when two armed men approached her, the statement said.

The woman said the man ordered her, at gunpoint, to move over in the car, and told her not to look at him. The man, identified by police as Mendoza-Baez, drove a short distance before stopping to bind the woman and flee the scene.

Police consider Mendoza-Baez and Perez-Feliz to have acted in a “joint venture.” Each faces charges of armed robbery while armed and masked, carjacking while armed with a firearm, and kidnapping while armed with a firearm.

Burke said Mendoza-Baez was arraigned on Monday, while Perez-Feliz was arraigned on Tuesday. Both were ordered held without bail, pending a dangerousness hearing on Sept. 19.

The Canal Street Dunkin’ could not immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday evening.

This breaking news story will updated if more information becomes available.

