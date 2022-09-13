University is first New England campus to sign charter promoting health among students and staff

University of Massachusetts Lowell recently took action to highlight its commitment to promoting health and wellness. The university adopted the Okanagan Charter, a document in which post-secondary schools pledge to embed health promotion in all aspects of campus life and culture, and to help lead efforts to further it locally and globally.

UMass Lowell becomes the first New England campus to sign the charter. Created at an international conference in 2015, the charter is intended to give colleges and universities a framework to more thoroughly and systemically promote health and wellness.