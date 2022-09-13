Video: Moose seen strolling around Sterling

“We stopped and started taking pictures,” Jarnis said in a phone interview Tuesday. “It was really cool.”

Jill Jarnis was driving with her 16-year-old daughter at around 8:45 a.m. when she saw the moose near a red porta-potty at the Maypother baseball fields on Holden Road.

The moose slowly sauntered out into the street and proceeded to walk in front of a car that was stopped ahead of them, and continued into someone’s front yard, calmly strolling past political signs that stood on the front lawn.

“It was very docile,” she said. “It just walked into the yard and was sniffing the bushes and stuff.”

Moose can be found in most of western and central Massachusetts, and there are occasional sightings reported in the eastern part of the state, according to the Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, the state agency known as MassWildlife.

Moose are big animals: they typically stand up to 6 feet tall at the shoulder and in the fall, adult females can weigh anywhere from 500 to 700 pounds and males can weigh upwards of 1,000 pounds.

Moose are most active at dawn and dusk, and their breeding season runs from September to October.

MassWildlife officials say motorists should be particularly alert at night during the fall breeding season and during the spring (May and June) when yearling moose are driven away by their mother.

“Moose will step out onto a roadway without showing the slightest concern for oncoming traffic,” the MassWildlife website states. “The dark body is difficult to see and their eyes are much higher than those of white-tailed deer, so are often not reflected back from headlights. Because they are so heavy and have long legs, the body often will come through the windshield and onto the driver, making collisions extremely dangerous. Swerving to avoid a moose can be equally dangerous, so please drive slowly and hit your brake if you see a moose.”

Officials say you should never try to approach or pursue a moose.

“Pursuit not only stresses the animal, but it adds the risk of having a moose chased out into traffic or into a group of bystanders,” the MassWildlife website states. “Wildlife professionals recommend letting the moose find its way out of populated areas and into nearby forested areas.”

If you see a moose in a densely populated area, you can contact the nearest MassWildlife District Office or the Environmental Police to report the sighting and get advice. The Environmental Police Radio Room can be reached 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-632-8075.

