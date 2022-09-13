Graham proposes 15-week abortion ban, seeking to unite Republicans

Although the proposal sought to unite Republicans, divisions quickly emerged, reflecting the difficult politics of abortion for the party in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision.

There is no chance that Senator Chuck Schumer, the Democratic majority leader from New York, would allow such a bill to receive a vote in the Senate, where his party has been focused on preserving abortion access after the Supreme Court’s ruling in June ending the constitutional right to abortion.

WASHINGTON — Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina introduced legislation Tuesday that would institute a federal ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, reigniting debate on an issue that Republicans have worked to confront before midterm elections in which abortion rights have become a potent issue.

Senator Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky and minority leader who has previously said his party was unlikely to pursue an abortion ban, told reporters Tuesday that he thought the issue should be left up to the states and that most members of his conference agreed. When pressed on the details of Graham’s bill, McConnell sought to distance himself, saying, “You’ll have to ask him about it.”

Graham’s proposal appeared to be an effort to find a politically palatable position for Republicans that could insulate them from a voter backlash, even as GOP-led states enact bans on nearly all abortions.

But it also accomplished something that many Republicans have sought to avoid, highlighting for voters that their choice in November is between supporting a Democratic majority that wants to preserve abortion access and handing control of Congress to Republicans who are seeking to ban the procedure.

“If we take back the House and the Senate, I can assure you we’ll have a vote on our bill,” Graham said. “If the Democrats are in charge, I don’t know if we’ll ever have a vote on our bill.”

The Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization has galvanized Democrats on one of the most charged issues in politics and underscored for Republicans the political risks of their long-standing opposition to abortion rights.

Graham’s bill, which would prohibit doctors from performing the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy, appeared to be an effort to appease the most conservative Republicans, who want to sharply restrict access to abortions or ban them outright, while also trying to appeal to those in the party who want to impose more modest limits.

The measure would leave in place state laws with stricter restrictions but supersede those that allow the procedure after 15 weeks, outlawing many abortions that are currently legal.

A recent Pew Research Center poll showed that 61 percent of American adults say abortion should be legal in all or most cases, although the same poll also showed that the partisan divide on the issue has grown over the past two decades.

Moving quickly after the Supreme Court’s ruling, at least 12 Republican-led states have put into place severely restrictive laws that go much further than Graham’s proposal, allowing no exceptions even for rape or incest. Graham’s plan contains such exceptions. In Oklahoma and Texas, Republicans have enacted laws prohibiting abortion at fertilization.

On Tuesday, West Virginia’s Legislature passed a sweeping abortion ban with few exceptions, approving a bill that several members of the Republican supermajority said they hope will make it impossible for the state’s only abortion clinic to continue to offer the procedure.

Advertisement

Yet, there has been a backlash, even in the most conservative states, to restrictions. After a flood of women registered to vote in deeply conservative Kansas after the Supreme Court decision, for instance, the state rejected a proposal to remove the right to abortion from its constitution.

In trying to balance his party’s competing factions, Graham risked angering both — and giving Democrats a new opening to paint Republicans as extremists weeks before the midterm elections.

Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, said in a statement Tuesday in response to Graham’s bill that “Republicans in Congress are focused on taking rights away from millions of women.”

Graham pleaded with Democrats to allow a floor vote on the bill.

“We won’t know where America is until we vote,” Graham said.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.