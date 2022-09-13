A record number of Black candidates for higher offices aim to reshape politics

Since Reconstruction, voters have elected just seven Black senators and two Black governors. This year, 16 Black candidates — 13 Democrats and three Republicans — are major party nominees, from Florida and across the Deep South to traditional Midwestern battlegrounds including Wisconsin. While many of them face tough odds, some have posted strong poll numbers and fund-raising totals, waging credible campaigns that challenge long-held attitudes about whether Black candidates can be competitive in statewide races.

MIAMI — A record number of Black men and women are running for Senate and governor this fall, with the potential to increase diversity in the nation’s top elected offices, which are still overwhelmingly held by white men.

The unprecedented number of Black contenders for higher office comes at a time when racial and cultural fissures run deep in America. And as the fall campaign heats up, some of the candidates are bracing for racially tinged attacks on their policies and character, highlighting their concern that African Americans still must run near-perfect campaigns to be successful.

Most of them have not made explicit appeals based on race in their campaigns, but many of those running as Democrats have embraced issues popular with minority voters and with the liberal base more generally, including voting rights and student loan relief, as well as access to abortion, which has emerged as a key issue in this year's midterm elections.

In Florida, for instance, Representative Val Demings, the Democratic nominee for Senate against incumbent Republican Marco Rubio, has homed in on abortion and at a recent campaign stop drew a subtle comparison between abortion restrictions and slavery.

"I don't think anyone wants to go back to being treated like property, or being treated like a second-class citizen," she told voters as she campaigned in a stuffy South Florida recreation hall recently. "We know what that feels like, and we are not going back."

Some of this year’s marquee Black candidates for statewide office are well established in their states. The list includes Senators Tim Scott, Republican of South Carolina, Raphael G. Warnock, Democrat of Georgia, both of whom are running for reelection, and Democrat Stacey Abrams, who is making her second bid for governor in Georgia after running a strong campaign in 2018. But most are making history as the first to win major party nominations for Senate or governor in their respective states.

Currently, three Black Americans are members of the Senate: Scott, Warnock, and Cory Booker, Democrat of New Jersey. Vice President Kamala Harris, who is Black and of South Asian descent, serves as president of the Senate. Black Americans hold 56 seats in the House, plus two non-voting delegate seats for DC and the Virgin Islands. There are no Black governors at present.

Much as Barack Obama did during his historic presidential campaign in 2008, the candidates are using their personal stories and life experiences to connect with a cross-section of voters. Consider the pitch Mandela Barnes, the Democratic Senate nominee in Wisconsin, is making to voters as he campaigns to become the state’s first Black senator. He recounts his upbringing in inner-city Milwaukee and compares the challenges his working-class parents faced with the economic strains American families continue to face.

“The members of the Senate, they don’t reflect America,” Barnes, who is running against Republican incumbent Ron Johnson, told supporters at a recent campaign event in suburban Milwaukee. “Most senators don’t live in the American experience, they haven’t dealt with the challenges a majority of Americans deal with.”

Former Massachusetts governor Deval L. Patrick, who in 2006 became only the second African American to be elected governor, said a new generation of Black leaders have decided to “stop waiting for permission” from party leaders, the media, or pundits before they try to make their mark on state and national politics.

Black candidates remain "a long way from the promised land," Patrick stressed, but he increasingly believes race isn't nearly as much of "a barrier" as it has been in the past.

“I think what we are seeing is a whole bunch of candidates who are saying, ‘If that’s an issue, that is somebody else’s issue because there is more to me than that, and I am going to try to get people to see all of me,’ " said Patrick, adding that he’s had conversations with many of the Black candidates who are running for statewide office this year.

Washington Post

Langevin’s wheelchair denied by Lufthansa

PROVIDENCE — US Representative Jim Langevin had gotten all the travel arrangements settled and was at Logan International Airport in plenty of time for his flight to Italy to visit American military bases in August as part of a congressional delegation.

There was just one problem: When the Rhode Island Democrat went to check in, the ticket agent for Lufthansa told him he couldn’t bring his iBOT wheelchair on the flight. The ticket agent said the lithium-ion batteries went against the airline’s policies, which are intended to prevent overheating and fires. The operations manager said the same thing.

After at least half an hour of frustration, they wouldn’t budge — even though the Department of Defense had already called ahead to approve the chair, and even after Langevin put the ticket agent on the phone with the inventor of the iBOT to confirm that it met Federal Aviation Administration guidelines. Those guidelines didn’t matter, Lufthansa’s rep said, according to Langevin — the airlines could set their own policies, and the chair wasn’t going to fly.

Langevin, who is the first quadriplegic elected to Congress, ended up having to get a staff member to bring a different wheelchair up from his home in North Providence to the airport. That one had dry-cell batteries. He also had to take a different flight on a different airline to a different destination place in Italy, lengthening a trip that was part of his congressional oversight duties. It was almost midnight before he finally got to his hotel.

“They just refused to listen to reason,” said Langevin, a long-serving Democrat who’s in his last term before retirement.

The German airline Lufthansa, in an e-mailed statement, said it apologized “for the error made due to the misinterpretation of the technical guidelines.” The airline cited “complex and detailed” rules related to traveling with lithium batteries. Its employees would be going through a comprehensive review of those rules, Lufthansa said.

“I’m going to accept the apology if they fix the problem going forward,” Langevin told the Globe. “This isn’t about me. This is about everyone who travels who needs a mobility device to get around, and who might have lithium-ion batteries in their chair.”

BRIAN AMARAL

Archives unsure whether Trump has more records

WASHINGTON — The National Archives has informed congressional aides that it is still unsure whether former president Donald Trump has surrendered all the presidential records he removed from the White House, even after months of negotiations, a subpoena, and a search of his Florida property, according to the House Oversight Committee.

The archives staff “recently informed the committee that the agency is not certain whether all presidential records are in its custody,” Representative Carolyn B. Maloney, the Democratic chair of the committee, wrote in a letter Tuesday to Debra Steidel Wall, the acting national archivist.

Maloney said the archives staff had informed the committee staff during a call in late August of its uncertainty about the status of the material, which Trump was required by law to return.

In her letter, Maloney requested a formal assessment from the archives of what presidential records, if any, removed from the White House by Trump remained unaccounted for and whether the archives believed they were potentially still in his possession.

“Please also assess any other limitations on the completeness, accuracy and accessibility of presidential records provided to NARA by the Trump administration,” Maloney wrote.

The letter asked the archives to complete an initial assessment and provide its findings to the committee by Sept. 27.

The archives confirmed Tuesday that it had received the letter but declined to comment further.

NEW YORK TIMES