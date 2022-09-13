Wanted: teachers. No training necessary.

States desperate to fill teaching jobs have relaxed job requirements. Public officials are openly challenging the idea that a degree in education should be a prerequisite for getting into the classroom and are aiming to undo long-standing license rules. Some states now permit people to teach without finishing college in certain cases, and many increasingly rely on substitutes — who are usually not required to have college degrees — to fill teaching jobs full time.

When students returned to class this year, more of them were greeted by adults with no teacher training and, in some cases, only a high school diploma.

The pandemic created staffing crises in many schools. In other places, such as Oklahoma and Arizona, they existed long before 2020, driven in part by low teacher pay, cuts to school spending, and decreased interest in the teaching profession.

The moves to address those problems today come as right-wing politicians paint schools and universities as bastions of liberal ideology. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican who had previously called a college degree “a magic piece of paper which likely would have cost too much anyway,” recently introduced a program to put community college students and military veterans in classrooms with mentor teachers.

Many states have loosened job criteria over the years to draw more people into the teaching profession. In 2019, only 15 states required candidates pass a basic skills test — which measures whether they have a grasp on math, reading, and writing — according to a report from the National Council on Teacher Quality. Many states allow people to work on short-term licenses while they are still in teacher preparation programs. In the pandemic, more states loosened requirements, some just temporarily.

Critics of these moves worry about the consequences of putting adults without proper training in front of students at a time when school closures have cratered academic outcomes. Research from the Economic Policy Institute shows that high-poverty schools have less experienced and less qualified teachers than wealthier ones and that teacher shortages are more acute in high-poverty schools.

“So we put our least prepared, least qualified, least experienced teachers into the schools where students need the most,” said Heather Peske, president of the National Council on Teacher Quality.

She said states have been eroding prerequisites for years, with many doing away with requirements for exams that test whether aspiring educators actually know the material they want to teach.

School officials say emergency-certified teachers need far more support than other first-year educators and are often surprised at how difficult and time-consuming the work can be. They underestimate how technology has changed school, and how less-than-intuitive skills, such as managing Google Classroom, are now necessities.

“There’s that old saying that everyone thinks they know everything about schools because they’ve been to school,” said Chris LeGrande, the principal of Guthrie High outside of Oklahoma City. He has managed emergency-certified teachers who did not know how to plan lessons that filled class time and left students to their own devices if their lessons ended early. “I see a lot of kids on phones,” he said.

Arizona's state board of education voted earlier this year to permit substitute teachers, who need only a high school diploma, to serve as full-time classroom teachers for an entire school year in response to its state staffing pinch. It also allows those earning bachelor's degrees to teach under a mentor for two years thanks to a law passed this year.

"Schools are struggling to find substitute teachers, which is causing learning disruptions for students and placing pressure on teachers and administrators," the board members wrote.

Paul Tighe recently left his job as superintendent of the Saddle Mountain Unified School District on the outskirts of Phoenix. During his tenure, he said, it became so difficult to find qualified teachers that an elementary school ended up hiring two parents who were working on their education degrees to teach elementary school classes by themselves. The term "substitute teacher" has become a misnomer at many Arizona schools, because many end up teaching full time to fill vacancies instead of being a backup for a teacher who's out.

"We basically gave them on-the-job student teaching," Tighe said.

Oklahoma has introduced an "adjunct teacher" program that allows school boards to hire anyone who passes a background check as a teacher, so long as state education officials also sign off. According to John Waldron, a state lawmaker who represents Tulsa, there have been 248 applications for adjunct teachers this year.

Oklahoma state Representative Jessica Garvin said she believes teacher preparation is important, but she also thought the state’s requirements were too rigid — and were keeping out people in other careers with the potential to be great teachers. So she introduced a bill to expand the program, which previously permitted them to work only part time.

She was partly inspired, she said, by her doctor, who told her he was working on getting his teaching credentials so he could teach anatomy at a local high school. She was shocked he needed a credential.

"I was like, 'You could amputate my leg, but you can't go teach anatomy?' " Garvin said. "I just felt like that was so restrictive."

The program has no minimum requirements. Garvin said she trusts school boards will be prudent in who they hire.

Waldron, a former history teacher now serving as a state representative, worries that desperate school districts will hire people unfit to be in classrooms. Waldron ran for office in 2018 after budget cuts and low teacher pay prompted a statewide teacher walkout that eventually led state lawmakers to increase education funding and raise teacher salaries. It has done little to stem the shortage, Waldron said.

“We hit rock bottom, broke through, and found a whole new bottom,” Waldron said of the new teacher adjunct law.

At a roundtable with reporters last week, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said that, to draw people in to the teaching profession — and to keep them there — working conditions need to improve. He listed a litany of challenges facing teachers: They feel under attack, micromanaged, and disrespected; they are not given the resources to help their students succeed; and they sometimes have to take on second jobs just to make ends meet.