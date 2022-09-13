An engaged community has persevered in efforts to redevelop JP church

I was delighted to read about the progress made in redeveloping the former Blessed Sacrament church into mixed-income housing and community space (“ ‘A natural legacy’ for empty but beloved church,” Page A1, Sept. 5). As has been true since the Boston Archdiocese closed the campus in 2004, this is further proof of the good that can happen when an engaged community perseveres.

Having served as the executive director of the Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Development Corp. from 1994 to 2020, I want to counter the impression that the efforts of JPNDC and our partners at New Atlantic Development to develop that site for the benefit of the community were well-intended but not very successful. We bought the church’s 3-acre campus from the archdiocese in 2005, and before selling the church building eight years later, we created three separate projects that added 81 permanently affordable homes, more than half of which house extremely low-income people. More than 80 percent of the housing developed on the Blessed Sacrament campus is affordable, considerably higher than the goal of 50 percent set by the Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Council after the property became vacant. Other positive elements include enhanced green space and new commercial space.