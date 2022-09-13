Let’s see more choice for more voters

There is news to celebrate in “Women make mark in Mass. primaries,” (Page A1, Sept. 8). Simultaneously, “Unopposed for Democratic nod, Healey will be clear front-runner for governor vs. Trump-backed Diehl,” (Page A1, Sept. 7) highlights a recurring challenge — lack of choice for general election voters.

On average since 2000, general elections in the Commonwealth have seen three times more voters participate than in primaries, and never less than double. Yet in our blue-leaning state, primary contests are where winners are made and general election races are often over before they start. Maine and Alaska offer excellent examples of how to fix this.