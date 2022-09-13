O say, can you see this spectacle TV?

Why, CNN seems to have moved half its news operation to Britain — and understandably so. This, after all, is a time when every word, nay, practically every syllable, matters — or so one usually serious CNN newsman told viewers on Tuesday. Certainly the cable network has been rewarded by stunning scoops, such as who will now care for the queen’s orphaned corgis .

One can certainly see why, what with all the diverting uniforms and medals and hats, to say nothing of king-at-long-last Charles’s Scottish kilt and ruffed-grouse coiffure.

Queen Elizabeth II is being carried into the TV skies on a billowing cloud of clichés, lifted on gossamer wings of pomp, piety, and piffle, and propelled along by a tailwind of tinseled trivia. Although I myself have watched only a couple hours of the coverage so far, it’s apparently can’t-miss TV.

The United Kingdom, we are told, is deep in mourning. Or perhaps just taking it all in with a shrug and a pint of Old Speckled Hen, now that occupants thereof have been repeatedly reassured that Charles’s many years of waiting have rendered him the perfect successor to his long-serving mother.

“He has been a prince of Wales with a purpose,” proclaimed royal hagiographer Sally Bedell Smith in the august tones one must adopt to discuss a monarch. If a lifetime of taxpayer-supported aimlessness can be construed as purpose, that assessment can scarcely be disputed.

And yet, perhaps, as a citizen of a country that said horsefeathers to a monarchy and went our separate way, I have surrendered too quickly to hunting for snark. In its late sovereign, the United Kingdom — or England, anyway — did have this: a ceremonial head of state who was different from its head of government and thus could be viewed as a unifying figure.

Within certain limits, one could favor the Conservatives or Labor or the Liberal Democrats — though probably not the Scottish Nationalists — and still feel vaguely positive about the queen as an emblem of the evanescent kingdom.

We don’t have anything like that in this country. If any conservatives see President Biden as a reassuring national symbol of either continuity or comity, they are in sparse ideological company indeed. So too with Donald Trump and most anyone outside of his Make America Great Again movement.

It wasn’t always thus with presidents, during their tenure or afterward. After an initial recessionary dip, Ronald Reagan remained popular through most of his eight years in office and left the presidency as something of an avuncular national figure. John F. Kennedy achieved the dazzle of ersatz American royalty, though mostly posthumously.

As to other prominent figures, if most admired lists are any indication, Billy Graham was seen as a unifier in his lifetime, while the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., viewed suspiciously by conservatives in his lifetime, is now nationally revered.

But other onetime icons haven’t fared so well. Rudy Giuliani, tagged as “America’s mayor” after Sept. 11, has sunk to the status of the country’s disreputable political pettifogger. Martha Stewart, a would-be lifestyle queen, turned out to have feet and ethics of clay.

Oprah Winfrey would be one nominee for such a unifying figure, though her endorsement of Barack Obama in his first presidential campaign cost her credibility with Republicans. Contrariwise, Dolly Parton, another contender, has remained highly popular by resolutely avoiding politics.

Neither, of course, approaches queen-like status, nor would we want them to.

But where are we as Americans left when it comes to a fusing force in fractious times?

The answer should be obvious: with our democratic principles and precepts, which used to be a considerable source of pride, so much so that they once helped undergird assertions of American exceptionalism.

Foremost among them must be the acceptance of the basic rules of the American democratic experiment. For starters, election results must be honored once recounts are completed and court appeals are exhausted. Secondly, violence should never be a remedy for or a reaction to political disagreements or disappointing electoral outcomes. Third, the right to free speech must be respected, even when the expressed sentiment is disagreeable. Fourth, the rule of law must be honored.

Finally, Americans must spurn politicians who trample on those tenets. If we give up on that heritage, we will give up something much more valuable than a monarchy: the common civic understanding that holds the nation together.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.