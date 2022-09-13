After her hat trick vs. Oliver Ames, Franklin’s Kaitlyn Carney headlines EMass field hockey Players of the Week

Callie Burchill, Braintree — In the Wamps’ season opener against Bay State opponent Needham, the junior netted a clutch goal with five seconds remaining in the contest, lifting Braintree to a key 2-1 victory over the visiting Rockets. She also picked up a tally in a 7-0 victory over Weymouth.
Kaitlyn Carney, Franklin —The senior captain picked up right where she left off in 2021, when she netted 37 goals for the Panthers. She scored three goals and an assist in a 7-0 victory over Oliver Ames, and factored into every goal but one as Franklin cruised to a 7-2 win over King Philip.
Advertisement
Katherine Purcell, Danvers — In an exciting Top 20 matchup between the Falcons and Northeastern Conference rival Swampscott, Purcell converted on a rarely-awarded penalty stroke, which proved to be the game-winning tally.
Zoe Ryan, Chelmsford — The sophomore goaltender recorded 10 saves to preserve a 3-2 win over nonleague opponent Wachusett, and added three stops as she combined with junior goalie Annika Froude to shut out Acton-Boxborough, 3-0.
Megan Smith, Joseph Case — Smith had five goals and added a pair of assists to help Joseph Case kick off its season with shutout wins over South Coast Conference opponents Bourne and Seekonk.
Olivia Nolan can be reached at olivia.nolan@globe.com.