After her hat trick vs. Oliver Ames, Franklin’s Kaitlyn Carney headlines EMass field hockey Players of the Week

Callie Burchill, Braintree — In the Wamps’ season opener against Bay State opponent Needham, the junior netted a clutch goal with five seconds remaining in the contest, lifting Braintree to a key 2-1 victory over the visiting Rockets. She also picked up a tally in a 7-0 victory over Weymouth.

Kaitlyn Carney, Franklin —The senior captain picked up right where she left off in 2021, when she netted 37 goals for the Panthers. She scored three goals and an assist in a 7-0 victory over Oliver Ames, and factored into every goal but one as Franklin cruised to a 7-2 win over King Philip.