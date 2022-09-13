Coming soon to Massachusetts casino floors: Patriots-themed slot machines

A multi-year deal between the Patriots and Aristocrat Gaming announced Tuesday morning comes on the heels of a recent licensing deal between the gaming company and the NFL for Aristocrat to produce NFL-themed slot machines.

Come the fall, sheer luck will be in play for fans when Patriots-themed slot machines hit Massachusetts casino floors.

In Massachusetts, that means “one-armed bandits” adorned in NFL and Patriots logos will be found at Encore Boston Harbor, MGM Springfield, and Plainridge Park Casino later this year, according to Aristocrat.

An image of what the slot machine looks like is not yet available, but Aristocrat Gaming described the NFL deal as giving them “access to use 32 NFL team marks in our licensed product, offering fans the ability to customize their experience based on their favorite teams.”

Presumably, Massachusetts casinos won’t opt to place Jets, Bills, Dolphins, or Buccaneers slot machines on their property.

At Gillette Stadium, Aristocrat signage will be found nearly everywhere, with a press release heralding in-stadium, on the concourse and in-game branding, as well as eventually including in-game promotions and game-day activations.

“The Patriots and Gillette Stadium are excited to partner with Aristocrat Gaming and explore many new opportunities to engage with our fans,” said Murray Kohl, vice president of corporate sponsorships for Kraft Sports + Entertainment.

Sports betting was legalized last month in Massachusetts, but is still months away from launching. When it does become operational, fans at Gillette Stadium will be able to place bets using their phones but there are no current provisions for a sports book or kiosks in any Massachusetts retail location except for casinos.

“We are ecstatic to partner with the New England Patriots, one of the most successful and legendary franchises in the NFL,” said Hector Fernandez, Aristocrat Gaming’s CEO. “We look forward to bringing our NFL-themed slot games to casinos across Massachusetts, providing an opportunity for passionate Patriots fans to experience their favorite team in new and exciting ways.”

