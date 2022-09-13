Game 142: Yankees at Red Sox lineups and notes

After a day off, the Red Sox are back home to host the Yankees at Fenway Park for a pair of games. The Sox will get another day off Thursday and then the homestand will continue when the Kansas City Royals come to town for a three-game series at the end of the week.

The visit does not have the usual buzz, as the Red Sox are three games below .500 and reside in last place in the American League East. But there will be plenty of interest in Aaron Judge. The Yankees slugger is hitting .307 with a 1.090 OPS and 55 home runs. He has a 1.189 OPS since Aug. 1, with 30 RBIs in 37 games.