Game 142: Yankees at Red Sox lineups and notes

After a day off, the Red Sox are back home to host the Yankees at Fenway Park for a pair of games. The Sox will get another day off Thursday and then the homestand will continue when the Kansas City Royals come to town for a three-game series at the end of the week.
The visit does not have the usual buzz, as the Red Sox are three games below .500 and reside in last place in the American League East. But there will be plenty of interest in Aaron Judge. The Yankees slugger is hitting .307 with a 1.090 OPS and 55 home runs. He has a 1.189 OPS since Aug. 1, with 30 RBIs in 37 games.
Nick Pivetta gets the start for Tuesday night’s opener.
Lineups
YANKEES (85-56): TBA
Pitching: RHP Gerrit Cole (11-7, 3.20 ERA)
RED SOX (69-72): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (9-11, 4.29 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, TBS, WEEI-FM 93.7
Yankees vs. Pivetta: Josh Donaldson 5-23, Marwin Gonzalez 1-6, Aaron Hicks 0-2, Kyle Higashioka 0-2, Aaron Judge 3-8, Isiah Kiner-Falefa 1-6, Giancarlo Stanton 8-20, Gleyber Torres 0-5, Jose Trevino 2-4
Red Sox vs. Cole: Abraham Almonte 1-1, Christian Arroyo 1-2, Xander Bogaerts 6-31, Rafael Devers 7-26, Kiké Hernández 5-12, J.D. Martinez 7-31, Reese McGuire 0-9, Tommy Pham 9-21, Kevin Plawecki 2-5, Rob Refsnyder 0-4, Trevor Story 3-17, Alex Verdugo 6-22
Stat of the day: Despite going 10-18 in August, the Yankees enter the series with a 5½-game lead in the division.
Notes: Pivetta is 0-2 in his last four starts, including a 1-0 loss in his last outing against the Rays. He’s been roughed up for 17 runs in 13⅓ innings in three starts against the Yankees this season, going 0-2. Overall, he’s 0-3 against New York in five career starts and has a 9.67 ERA. … Cole has allowed zero or one earned run in 13 of his past 25 starts, including three of the past five. He is 7-3 with a 4.14 ERA in 13 career starts against the Red Sox, including two wins this season. He struck out a season-high 14 over 6⅔ innings of one-run ball in his most recent start against Minnesota, and leads the majors with 218 strikeouts. … The Yankees have scored 10 runs or more a league-leading 20 times this season after reaching that mark just six times in all of 2021.
