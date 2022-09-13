‘He’s perfect for this’: Aaron Judge is at 57 home runs and counting in his bid for AL single-season record

Judge is the MLB’s biggest attraction at this hour — no easy claim in a September when Albert Pujols is coming up on 700 home runs, when Mike Trout hits a homer every day, and when Shohei Ohtani is doing a reasonable impersonation of Babe Ruth.

Aaron Judge stepped to the plate at Fenway Park Tuesday night at 8:47 and drove Nick Pivetta’s first pitch 110 miles per hour into the Red Sox bullpen to pull the Yankees into a 3-3 tie. Two innings later, with the Yanks trailing, 4-3, Judge took Garrett Whitlock over the Monster to tie it again, in the eighth. These were Judge’s 56th and 57th home runs of the season. The Yankees have 20 games remaining.

Homers are all the rage and Judge is the biggest of boppers, stalking Roger Maris in pursuit of the legitimate, single-season, all-time home run record.

Maris hit 61 in 1961, 61 years ago. It was a contested record at the time because Maris played in a 162-game season and Ruth set the standard with 60 homers with the 1927 Yankees.

From 1998 through 2001, cartoon characters Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, and Sammy Sosa laid waste to the hard-earned homer records of yore (Sosa hit 63 or more three times!), but today we watch Judge with the belief that his 56 homers are on the level.

I tried to talk to Judge before Tuesday’s game, but he politely avoided all media.

As one who has been rebuffed by hundreds of athletes (my favorite was Albert Belle, who absolutely pretended I was not there — as if I was Patrick Swayze in “Ghost”), trust me when I tell you Judge was a perfect gentleman in his rejection, tapping me lightly on the shoulder and saying, “Sorry, got a lot to do,” with a smile.

Evidently, this is how Judge does everything. It’s impossible to find anyone around the Yankees entourage who has anything negative to say about the Bunyanesque slugger and his humble quest for hardball history.

“He’s perfect for this,” said Yankees manager Aaron Boone. “You look at how he handled the contract thing in spring training [Judge bet on himself and turned down the Yankees’ $213.5 million, seven-year offer, which proved to be a smart move], and obviously now with all the attention around the home runs.

“He’s genuinely about team. That’s who he is. The most important thing to him is the team and that makes things real simple for him. He goes up to the plate with a plan, looking for a pitch to hit. If he doesn’t get it, he imparts the information [about the pitcher] to his teammates.’’

With a raft of Yankees on the injured list, Boone has Judge batting leadoff, followed by Giancarlo Stanton (who hit 59 homers for the Marlins in 2017) batting second. This has to be a record for length and tonnage at the top of a big league batting order. Judge is 6 feet 7 inches, 282 pounds, Stanton 6-6, 245. We’ve come a long way since the Fenway days of Dom DiMaggio and Johnny Pesky (both under 5-10, and south of 170 pounds) setting the table for Ted Williams.

Judge came into the night batting .455 with six homers in his previous 13 games, but he was in a bit of a dinger drought with five consecutive homerless games. He’s bound for the American League MVP Award, leading the majors in homers, runs, RBIs, slugging, OPS, extra-base hits, and intentional walks.

Fenway had not been his friend. In 36 games at Fenway before Tuesday, he was hitting .178 with just six homers. He famously carried a boom box playing Sinatra’s “New York, New York” after the Yankees beat the Sox in a 2018 divisional-round playoff game — only to see his team defeated two straight and eliminated by the Sox at Yankee Stadium. He hit three homers in his first 12 games against the last-place Red Sox this year.

He hit two more Tuesday — important blasts in the Yanks’ struggle to hold on to first place in the American League East.

Maris was a tortured soul when he chased the ghost of Ruth six decades ago. He dueled with popular teammate Mickey Mantle for most of the summer, knowing that Yankees fans wanted The Mick to get the record. Late in the season, Maris is said to have visited a doctor because clumps of his hair were falling out, evidently because of stress.

Maris slammed his 61st homer in the final game of the season against Boston’s Tracy Stallard. Mantle finished with 54. Ruth had 60 in a 154-game schedule in 1927. In 2001, Billy Crystal made a film about the home run duel and called it “61*”

The Yankees have 20 games left, Judge has 57 homers and a casual inspection reveals no missing clumps of hair.

“How many home runs he ends up hitting I don’t think is important to him,” said Judge’s manager. “And when you have that approach, it makes the game a lot easier.”

