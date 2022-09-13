Marblehead coach Linda Rice-Collins has been steady at the helm after 300 career victories

It was the 300th for head coach Linda Rice-Collins . For 45 seasons, Marblehead has known one constant, and that is Rice-Collins’ steadfast stewardship of the field hockey team.

The Marblehead field hockey team opened the season last week with a 2-0 Northeastern Conference win over visiting Peabody.

“I saw that win as a milestone for our program,” said Rice-Collins. “A lot of players have contributed to this over the years.”

The coach hasn’t changed, but the game has — and Rice-Collins has been at it long enough to see field hockey change, and then reverse course.

“We have gone back to an aerial game,” said Rice-Collins of the high-flying shots that have returned to the field. “Back in the 1970s and 1980s, you could do that, and then it stopped. Now you can do that again. That is wild, and you really have to stay in your position. You have to be on top of your game.”

Another detail she has seen is the game adapt to its venue.

“It is a totally different game on turf,” said Rice-Collins. “It has evolved. The game is much more spread out. The players really need to stay in their position. They can not let themselves get drawn out of position. On grass, the game was slower.”

Staying in position is one of the most important lessons she teaches her teams, as well as communication and trust on the field.

“As a team, we value team bonding and working as a whole, so I think the greatest goal for the team this year is trusting every player on the field and playing together,” said senior captain Elise Burdge.

“I feel that so many teams play as individuals that were all put on a field, but as I see our team grow into more of a family, we play better and trust one another.”

Marblehead head coach Lisa Rice-Collins doesn't let any detail go undetected. "“Even though she’s had so many players in her program, she still remembers everyone’s name — the play you were in, the games you assisted a goal or made a major save,” said 2008 Marblehead alumnus Kait Taylor. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Part of that family includes boys, an aspect of the game that has been debated by the MIAA for years. The state association has been encouraging a men’s division for two years, but there have not been enough teams to bring it into fruition yet. Until then, boys play alongside the girls, including at Marblehead, where they Magicians have two.

“I took them in as part of our clinics when the current players were in fourth grade,” said Rice-Collins. “They really love the sport, and their teammates accept them wholeheartedly.”

Rice-Collins has shown she can adapt and change with whatever comes her team’s way. The best example happened 35 years ago, when the Magicians faced two opponents in a 1987 MIAA tournament game: a Cape Ann League team Rice-Collins was unable to recall, and a Nor’easter.

“I couldn’t believe we were playing,” said Rice-Collins of the game, which Marblehead lost by a fluke shot that the wind literally carried away. “I kept looking at the official and thinking, ‘Are you going to call it?’ We had two kids holding onto each net so they wouldn’t fall onto the goalies.”

The game wasn’t even the largest challenge Marblehead faced that day.

“Someone got a message to us — this was pre-cell phones, of course — that Marblehead Neck was closed. We get on the bus and I tell the girls, ‘Some of you aren’t going home, so find a friend.’”

All of those players are in Rice-Collins’s record book. She keeps a reference book of every player she’s coached, along with the years they played for her.

“Even though she’s had so many players in her program, she still remembers everyone’s name — the play you were in, the games you assisted a goal or made a major save,” said 2008 Marblehead alumnus Kait Taylor, who makes a point to always play in the annual alumni game.

Rice-Collins doesn’t just keep that record on paper. Sometimes it’s in cake form.

“The night before every game, she made a chocolate sheet cake for the team dinner [which is two-to-three cakes a week] and in red icing, on white frosting, she wrote every senior’s name,” Taylor recalled.

“She combines learning, hard work and friendship into every aspect of field hockey,” said Burdge. “This is a coach who ensures all her players are at their peak, checking up on every one of us daily. It is no surprise Linda was able to accomplish this, and I’m sure there are many more victories to come for her and Marblehead field hockey.”

Free hits

▪ In a matchup of Cape Ann powers, Triton and Pentucket played to a scoreless draw Friday.

“We have key holes that need to be filled, but hoping that our defense is able to keep us in the game,” said Triton coach Donna Andersen, whose team advanced to the Round of 8 in Division 3 last fall.

Led by captains Natalie Indingaro, Sammy Kelly and Ally Pugh, Triton, ranked No. 20 in the Globe Top 20 poll, faces an in-league gauntlet against Manchester Essex and Pentucket, but the experience of last year’s deep postseason run should keep the program steady. In addition to the tie against Pentucket, the Vikings have recorded early league wins against Newburyport and Lynnfield.

Communication will be key for Triton.

“We hope to be competitive in every game we play this year,” said Andersen. “Working together and communicating with each other is a big goal for us to aim to achieve.”

▪ Two defending state champions, Andover (Division 1) and Watertown (Div. 3), delivered an early-season classic Saturday morning, with the host Raiders pulling out a hard-fought 2-1 win at Victory Field.

“Playing right at the beginning of the season, it was tough for both of us,” said Watertown coach Eileen Donahue.

Watertown came out strong, and junior Molly Driscoll netted a nifty goal off a corner less than five minutes into the game. That score held through the rest of the first half, and Allison Fijuxextended the lead when she redirected a shot past Andover goalie Adelaide Weeden, again off a corner.

“I’m glad we held our own,” Donahue said. “We weren’t settling on that one goal.”

Andover scored in expired time at the end of the third quarter, and had a pair of corners in the final minutes of the game, but Watertown buckled down and held off all attempts at a tying goal to secure the win.

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.