Needham’s Jake Shuman has to wait things out, but Brockton’s Matt Parziale advances at weather-delayed US Mid-Amateur

Jake Shuman is one several golfers who ended Tuesday in a holding pattern at the US Mid-Amateur at the Blue Mound Golf & Country Club in Wauwatosa, Wisc.

His match was one of four that did not start Tuesday; bad weather and course cleanup have the tournament in catch-up mode. Golf was suspended due to darkness at 6:55 p.m., with six players having advanced to the Round of 32 and 26 matches undecided.

Brockton’s Matt Parziale, the 2017 champion who birdied four of his last five holes at Blue Mound on Monday afternoon to get into the playoff, was among the golfers who advanced.