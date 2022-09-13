The Patriots’ new-look offense needs to ditch the run and pass the ball. A lot.

“Look, obviously, when you get down like you do, it kind of takes your fastball away — the run game, obviously,” he said.

Patriots center David Andrews was asked for his initial impressions of the new offense after his team’s 20-7 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

In 2022, no NFL team should consider the run game to be its “fastball.” The run game should be a change-up. The third pitch in the repertoire.

If that’s the Patriots’ plan on offense this year — yikes.

Hopefully Andrews was just giving his own perspective.

“As an offensive lineman, you kind of want to get out there and run the ball as much as you can,” Patriots playcaller Matt Patricia said Tuesday.

Advertisement

If Andrews was sincere, then the Patriots’ offense could be in big trouble.

You’re going to lose your fastball every week, as Andrews lamented, if it’s your run game.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Today’s NFL is a passing league. You throw to score. You score to win. Pass. Pass. Pass some more.

The Patriots used to sling the ball with Tom Brady. They consistently ranked in the top half of the league (and often in the top 10) in throwing the ball in the first half. In 2019, they ranked 11th (62.4 percent).

The Patriots' ability to throw the ball never wavered under Tom Brady. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

But in the last two years without Brady, the Patriots have resorted to a philosophy of “run game and defense.”

In 2020 with Cam Newton, the Patriots ranked 32nd in first-half pass plays (45.5 percent). In 2021 with a rookie Mac Jones, they ranked 20th (55.8 percent).

The Newton season ended short of the playoffs, and the Jones season finished with a 47-17 blowout in the wild-card round. It wasn’t a coincidence.

Percentage of passes on first down In the last five years (blue denotes years without Tom Brady). Year NFL rate Patriots rate Ranking 2021 58.5 55.8 20th 2020 58.9 45.5 32nd 2019 59.8 62.4 11th 2018 59.1 59.9 15th 2017 57.9 60.9 7th SOURCE : NFL.com

It's not just the Brady factor ... Take a look at two random years — 2005 and 2010 — and other notable years, like 2001 (in which the Patriots won their first Super Bowl) and 2007 (in which the Patriots finished the regular season undefeated). Year NFL rate Patriots rate Ranking 2010 56.8 59.3 9th 2007 56.6 60.6 7th 2005 55 57.9 8th 2001 56.2 51.6 28th SOURCE : NFL.com

Run-pass balance is grossly overrated. If the Patriots want to have a dynamic offense in 2022, they need to throw the ball. A lot.

Advertisement

Patricia acknowledged Tuesday that running the ball just for the sake of it isn’t smart.

“I think balance is a great part of our game, and I think it comes in different forms,” Patricia said. “There’s a lot of games sometimes where you just can’t run it early based on what you’re seeing from the opponent. We’ve been involved in games where we haven’t run the ball a lot, and still been able to kind of control the game from that aspect.”

The Patriots have to focus on the passing game. Look at the NFL in 2021:

▪ Rushing attempts averaged 4.33 yards per play. The pass game averaged 6.22 (including sacks).

▪ There were 889 passing touchdowns and 524 rushing touchdowns.

▪ The teams that ran the ball the least in the first half: Buccaneers (31.2 percent), Bills, Chiefs, Dolphins, Bengals, Rams, Packers, Raiders, Chargers, and Steelers.

▪ The teams that ran the ball the most in the first half: Bears (48.3 percent), Eagles, Giants, Saints, 49ers, Titans, Washington, Colts, Panthers, and Lions.

Highest and lowest percentage of passes on first down in 2021 Rank Team Percentage 1 Tampa Bay 68.8 2 Buffalo 64.5 3 Kansas City 64.3 4 Miami 63.9 5 Cincinnati 63.7 6 LA Rams 63.2 7 Green Bay 63 8 Las Vegas 62.5 9 LA Chargers 62.1 10 Pittsburgh 61.1 ... ... ... T-23 Carolina 55.1 T-23 Detroit 55.1 T-23 Indianapolis 55.1 26 Washington 54.3 27 Tennessee 54 28 New Orleans 53.7 29 San Francisco 53.7 30 NY Giants 53.5 31 Philadelphia 52.5 32 Chicago 51.7 SOURCE : NFL.com

Notice the trends? The teams that come out throwing in the first half are generally the NFL’s best — the most dynamic offenses, the most successful teams, and the two Super Bowl participants. Teams that have confidence in their quarterbacks (or at least try to show it).

The teams that come out running the football are generally teams that miss the playoffs, and don’t have confidence in their quarterbacks — guys like Justin Fields, Daniel Jones, Carson Wentz, Sam Darnold, and Jared Goff.

Advertisement

Sunday’s Patriots-Dolphins game offered more proof that it’s all about the passing game.

▪ Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel called 20 passes against 10 runs in the first half. His team gained 184 yards (163 in the passing game), scored 17 points, and averaged 6.13 yards per play.

▪ Patriots coaches called 15 passes against 10 runs in the first half. The offense gained 108 yards (67 in the passing game), scored 0 points, and averaged 4.3 yards per play.

▪ The Patriots’ run game was effective (4.56 yards per carry). The Patriots’ passing game was not (4.6 yards per play). That’s why it didn’t score any points.

Every minute leading up to this Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh should be spent improving the passing game. No more missed assignments on the offensive line. More designed plays for their playmakers. More creativity from the playcallers. More snaps for Kendrick Bourne (he had just two on Sunday).

And, most importantly, more playaction, the most proven way to pick up chunks of yards on offense.

Only three teams in recent years have had success with a run-oriented offense: the Ravens, Titans and 49ers.

The Ravens and Titans have quarterbacks who are terrific runners (Lamar Jackson and Ryan Tannehill), giving the offense a numbers advantage. The Titans, Ravens and Niners also hit huge plays via playaction. Jimmy Garoppolo finished second among all quarterbacks last season in averaging an impressive 8.64 yards per pass attempt.

Advertisement

The Ravens have had success with the run game in large part because of Lamar Jackson's ability to use his feet. Mitchell Leff/Getty

But Mac Jones is not a runner. And the Patriots only called two playaction passes on Sunday — screen passes to Jonnu Smith for 15 and 7 yards. The Patriots’ deep passing game consisted of Jones lobbing 50-50 balls to receivers who were covered. Almost all fell incomplete, and one was intercepted.

The run-oriented offensive style isn’t exactly proven, either. The Ravens and Titans have also been the NFL’s biggest postseason disappointments in recent years. The knock on Jackson has been that he can’t play from behind.

While the Patriots should focus more on playaction, there’s not much evidence to suggest that you have to run the ball much to be successful at it.

In fact, study after study has debunked some of the NFL’s most enduring myths: The importance of “establishing the run,” the importance of running the ball to set up playaction passes, or that running the ball early leads to greater success late in the game.

The run game is important to finish out the clock in the fourth quarter. But if you want to build that lead for the fourth quarter, establish the pass.

Mac Jones, just beginning his second NFL season, isn’t near the level of the QBs who are slinging it – Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen and so on. It’s probably not fair to expect Jones to play at that level, especially given the lack of elite talent the Patriots have put around him.

Advertisement

But for the Patriots to have any chance this year, the passing game, not the run game, needs to be their fastball.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.