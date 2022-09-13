Patriots place WR/RB Ty Montgomery on injured reserve

The Patriots placed Ty Montgomery on injured reserve Tuesday, meaning the running back will miss at least four games. Montgomery injured his ankle in the exhibition finale against the Raiders but made it back in time for the opener Sunday at Miami, where he had two carries for minus-2 yards.
It’s unclear whether Montgomery reinjured the ankle or has a different ailment. The Patriots have running backs Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, and Pierre Strong Jr. on the active roster and J.J. Taylor and Kevin Harris on the practice squad.
The club also signed receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey to the active roster from the practice squad and signed veteran offensive tackle Marcus Cannon to fill the vacant practice squad spot. Cannon was drafted by New England in 2011 and was a part of three Super Bowl-winning teams.
