Red Sox hit three home runs but still lose to Yankees in 10 innings

Judge hit his major league-leading 56th homer in the sixth inning off Nick Pivetta, tying the game at 3. In the eighth, Judge did it again, teeing off on a Garrett Whitlock hanging slider for a tying homer that ultimately forced extra innings.

Aaron Judge, as the Yankees’ band leader, would not let his group of misfits sputter.

The play of one superseded all Tuesday evening at Fenway Park.

Gleyber Torres split the outfield with a three-run double off Jeurys Familia in the 10th, but that was also made possible by the Yankees’ 6-foot-7-inch slugger. With Isiah Kiner-Falefa serving as the automatic runner at second and Aaron Hicks on first following a walk, Marwin Gonzalez grounded into a double play. The game had swung back in the Red Sox’ favor. But when the Sox decided to intentionally walk Judge, it kept the inning alive. Giancarlo Stanton, the next batter, walked on five pitches to load the bases, setting the stage for Torres’s double.

And even though the Red Sox put up two runs in the home half of the 10th, it wasn’t enough, as they fell, 7-6, in the first of a two-game set.

“He changed the game, not with the homers but the walks,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said of Judge. “The next guy walks and Gleyber hits a three-run double. That’s how it works in the game.”

The Red Sox had just four hits off Gerrit Cole in six innings. Three of them were homers, generating four runs off the Yankees ace.

Timely hits, certainly.

It began in the second inning, when rookie Triston Casas banged a homer, producing a quick 2-0 lead for the Red Sox. The 2-and-0 heater that left Cole’s hand at 98 miles per hour came off Casas’s bat at 109 m.p.h., hitting the signage over the Monster seats in left-center. It was Casas’s second major league homer and his first at Fenway Park.

Reese McGuire then belted his first homer of the season, a solo shot, off Cole in the sixth, making it 3-2. Later, with the game knotted at 3, Xander Bogaerts wrapped his 14th homer of the season around the Pesky Pole.

Despite 10 strikeouts Tuesday, the Red Sox continue to own Cole. The righthander had a 5.45 ERA in seven career starts at Fenway entering the night.

Overall, Cole has a 4.83 ERA against the Red Sox, which includes last year’s start in the Wild Card Game.

On the other side was Pivetta, who has had his share of struggles against the Yankees.

Pivetta had a 11.48 ERA in three starts against New York entering Tuesday, the most against any opponent he’s faced two or more times this season. His struggles against American League East opponents have been highlighted throughout the season, posting a 6.79 ERA in 12 outings against the division entering Tuesday, compared with a 2.73 ERA against all other opponents.

Pivetta escaped most damage against the injury-riddled Yankees in his 5⅓ innings, turning in an average outing.

The homer he yielded to Judge in the sixth seemed inescapable if you consider the type of season Judge is having.

What was escapable, however, was the two-run shot by Marwin Gonzalez in the third inning, knotting the game at 2.

“I fell behind, 2-0, and left a cookie up and away to Gonzalez,” Pivetta said. “I think that was probably the downfall for me.”

A Stanton walk and Josh Donaldson single ended Pivetta’s evening.

“He was OK,” Cora said of Pivetta. “The fastball to Marwin, that’s what did the real damage.”

Entering Tuesday, the Red Sox had played four extra-inning games against the Yankees this season, winning three. But Judge helped snatch this one away, something he’s been doing to the rest of the league this year.

“He hasn’t struggled this season,” Cora said.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.