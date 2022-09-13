Red Sox righthander Nate Eovaldi feels good after two-inning simulated game

The Red Sox could extend Eovaldi a qualifying offer for next season. But if you take into account the injuries and lack of production, the qualifying offer — which was set at $18.4 million — brings questions.

As Eovaldi’s four-year, $68 million contract comes to a close, the righthander’s murky future begins. Eovaldi has been on the injured list twice this season, starting in June with lower-back inflammation. When Eovaldi came off the IL in July, the normal velocity on his fastball wasn’t there.

Nate Eovaldi (right shoulder inflammation) threw a simulated game Tuesday afternoon prior to the Red Sox’ game against Yankees. Eovaldi, who tossed two innings, said he felt really good and is optimistic that he will pitch again this season.

Eovaldi has made just 18 starts this year with an ERA of 4.15. After yielding just 15 homers in 32 starts last year, Eovaldi has given up 21 this year.

Eovaldi, who wants to remain with the Red Sox next season, acknowledged that finishing the season strong could show the team that he’s healthy and productive, even if that means he doesn’t have his turbo fastball.

“For me, it’s just going out there and competing,” he said. “I have five pitches and I think I can command those commandos and get outs if the fastball isn’t there. Again, I want to show that I can compete and that I don’t have to have the high fastball to go out there and do it.”

Eovaldi said he hasn’t thought about the possibility of not putting on a Red Sox uniform next year.

Eovaldi hasn’t spoken to the Sox about a contract going forward.

“[My agents] know where I stand with the Red Sox and how much I want to be here,” Eovaldi said. “I let them do their job. That’s why I have them representing me.”

Houck hopeful

Righthander Tanner Houck was back around the team for the first time since undergoing back surgery Sept. 6.

Houck had a lumbar diskectomy at Massachusetts General Hospital that alleviated the leg pain he was feeling from disk cartilage pressing into a nerve.

The sensation, Houck said, was like “having fire ants run up down my leg.”

Houck will remain in Boston through October doing rehabilitation work with the team staff. The expectation is he will have a normal offseason.

“That’s what I wanted, to be able to come back for next year 100 percent and put this whole thing behind me,” he said.

Houck was 5-4 with a 3.15 ERA and eight saves through Aug. 2. He was shut down at that point before the decision to have surgery.

“Originally, we tried the rehab process. It didn’t work out the best way. We opted to go the surgery route,” said Houck, who was feeling pain with everyday activity.

Houck said the outpatient surgery had him in the hospital for four hours and he felt better almost immediately. He has not yet talked with the Red Sox about whether he will be a starter or reliever next season.

Story out of lineup

Trevor Story was out of Tuesday night’s lineup with a bruised left heel. Story banged his foot on first base in Baltimore on Sunday trying to beat out a double play. “Doing better,” he said. “Shouldn’t be more than a day or two.” … Infielder Yu Chang, who was claimed off waivers from Tampa Bay on Monday, is not expected to join the team until Wednesday … Xander Bogaerts has been invited to play for the Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic. The Dutch start play in Taiwan on March 8 and would move on to Tokyo on March 15 if they advance to the quarterfinals. “It’s a lot of travel, but I think I would like to play,” said Bogaerts, who played in the tournament in 2013 and ‘17 … Prior to the game, the Red Sox held a moment of silence for former righthander Anthony Varvaro, who was killed in a wrong-way car crash Sunday. Varvaro, who retired from baseball in 2016, went on to become a police officer. He was on his way to an assignment at Manhattan’s World Trade Center 9/11 ceremony when the crash occurred. Varvaro, 37, was drafted by the Mariners in the 12th round in 2005 out of St. John’s University. He made his debut with Seattle in 2010, then played parts of the next four seasons with the Braves. Varvaro was traded to the Red Sox prior to the 2015 season, pitching 11 innings that year, marking his final appearances in the big leagues.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack. Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.