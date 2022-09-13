Seahawks safety Jamal Adams likely out for season with knee injury

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn’t have specifics on his radio show Tuesday, but said Adams would “need to get some work done,” referencing surgery to repair the injury.

The Seahawks lost starting safety Jamal Adams likely for the season after he suffered a serious knee injury in the first quarter of Seattle’s 17-16 victory over the Broncos Monday night.

Adams missed four games in his first season with Seattle in 2020 because of injuries and missed the final five games of last season after undergoing shoulder surgery. He also injured his finger on the first day of training camp this year and was going to have to play the season with extra protection on his hand.

“I don’t know the extent of it yet, but I know it’s serious,” Carroll said. “It just breaks your heart. He loves the game so much. We’re going to miss him so much.”