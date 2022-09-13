fb-pixel Skip to main content
Steelers RB Najee Harris says he’s playing against Patriots, but star DE T.J. Watt is out six weeks

By Jim McBride Globe Staff,Updated September 13, 2022, 52 minutes ago
Steelers defensive end T.J. Watt (left) had an interception in Sunday's win over the Bengals.Andy Lyons/Getty

Steelers running back Najee Harris said during an interview on SiriusXM the foot injury he suffered Sunday against the Bengals was “nothing too crazy” and that he “will be playing” Sunday against the Patriots.

Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin said Harris will “need to prove his readiness” in practice.

The news was not so encouraging for T.J. Watt, as the reigning defensive of player of the year is expected to miss approximately six weeks with a pectoral injury suffered Sunday against the Bengals.


