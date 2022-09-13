Tampa Bay Rays snap 3-game losing streak, pass Toronto Blue Jays in wild card standings

Springs (8-4) allowed three hits, all singles, extending his scoreless innings streak to 16⅔. He struck out five and walked two.

Yandy Díaz had three hits and scored twice as the Rays (79-61) leapfrogged Toronto (79-62) and moved a half-game ahead of the Blue Jays. Tampa Bay tied Seattle (79-61) for the first of the three AL wild cards.

Jeffrey Springs pitched six shutout innings to win for the fifth time in six decisions, Randy Arozarena drove in two runs, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Blue Jays, 4-2, in Toronto in a doubleheader opener Tuesday to stop a three-game losing streak.

“I felt good,” Springs said. “From early on, I felt like all three pitches were working, able to attack the strike zone early, keep the pitch count down.”

Shawn Armstrong allowed two runs in 1⅔ innings, and Pete Fairbanks got four outs for his seventh save in as many chances.

Toronto put runners at first and second with one out in the ninth but Fairbanks struck out Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and retired Bo Bichette on a groundout that ended an 11-pitch at-bat.

“That was a pretty epic battle,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “I’m glad that we got the ground ball.”

Bichette, whose two-run homer in the eighth inning helped Toronto win 3-2 Monday, went 2 for 5 and scored a run.

All-Star right-hander Alek Manoah, scheduled to start for Toronto, was scratched with a stomach illness. Instead, the Blue Jays opened with right-hander Julian Merryweather before turning to right-hander Mitch White, who was called up from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday as the 29th man.

22-year-old chases Japanese home run records

The Yankees’ Aaron Judge and the Cardinals’ Albert Pujols aren’t the only sluggers chasing hallowed baseball home run numbers this month.

Add Munetaka Murakami to that list.

Murakami, a 22-year-old third baseman, has launched 55 home runs this season for the Tokyo Yakult Swallows in the Nippon Professional Baseball.

With two home runs against the Yomiuri Giants on Tuesday, Murakami tied Sadaharu Oh’s single-season record for Japanese-born players.

Murakami, who hits lefthanded, is also chasing former Mariners and Reds outfielder Wladimir Balentien, who holds the NPB record with 60 home runs, a number he reached in 2013 for the Swallows.

Last year, Murakami won Central League MVP honors, a Japan Series title with the Swallows, and a gold medal during the Tokyo Olympics. While not expected to be made available to MLB teams in the near future, he is expected to play in the upcoming World Baseball Classic alongside Shohei Otani.

Just 9,338 watch Pirates top Reds

Bryan Reynolds homered for the second straight game and drove in two runs, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Reds, 6-1, in Cincinnati in a doubleheader opener.

Cincinnati’s Jake Fraley was hit on the head by Manny Bañuelos’ 93.5 mph fastball in the eighth inning. Down for several minutes, Fraley got to his feet and was led off the field by an athletic trainer.

“It’s part of the game,” Fraley said. “Any time you go to the plate, there is a chance that it could happen . . . It could have been a lot worse. It hit me straight between the C-flap and the brim. It was straight off the helmet. Most of the time when it hits you that square, the manager doesn’t give you a choice. Being that late in the game, it is better to check and make sure everything is good.”

Advertisement

Cal Mitchell hit a two-run shot for his first homer since July 22 and Ke’Bryan Hayes added his first home run since Aug. 7, helping last-place Pittsburgh win back-to-back games for the first time since Aug. 18 against Boston and Aug. 19 against Cincinnati. The Pirates (53-88) are assured of their fourth straight losing season and the Reds (56-84) of their seventh in nine years but first since 2019.

The game drew 9,338, the Reds’ fourth-lowest at home this season. Three of Cincinnati’s six home crowds under 10,000 have been for games against the Pirates.







