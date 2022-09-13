This season has been no block party for the Red Sox, who have struggled against their AL East neighbors

There were many lessons to be learned being around a Hall of Fame coach. But that particular one has resonated decades later, even while covering baseball.

By that he meant Big East games mattered most.

Jim Calhoun led UConn to an upset of Virginia on the road early in his tenure. It felt like a big step forward for a basketball program on the rise. But Calhoun cautioned that the Huskies “had to take care of their neighborhood first.”

Success can best be judged by how a team plays against the opponents it faces the most.

That leaves the Red Sox with the most dilapidated house in the American League East neighborhood this season. They carried a 20-40 divisional record into Tuesday night’s game against the Yankees.

Advertisement

Only the rebuilding Nationals, at 11-46 in the National League East, had a worst record within their division.

There are plenty of ways to evaluate what has gone wrong with the Sox this season. But it starts with losing so many games against the Blue Jays, Orioles, Rays, and Yankees.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

It extends beyond this year, too.

Xander Bogaerts can opt out of his contract after this season while Nate Eovaldi, Rich Hill, J.D. Martinez, and Michael Wacha will become free agents. That’s a big chunk of the team.

Fans also have to fear that Sox ownership will see Rafael Devers as another Mookie Betts and order Chaim Bloom to trade the third baseman before he enters his free-agent season rather than sign him to a big contract.

The latest farm system rankings by MLB Pipeline have the Orioles first, the Rays eighth, the Red Sox 11th, and the Yankees 12th.

Only the Blue Jays, at 20th, are lagging. But they already have Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Alejandro Kirk, and Alek Manoah on their roster. They’re all under 25.

Advertisement

So while the Sox have made considerable progress with their prospect depth, their neighbors are positioned well, too.

It’s fair to wonder which AL East franchise has the brightest future.

The Yankees seemingly have little choice but to sign Aaron Judge before he hits free agency. Their summer slump was troubling but they still have the fourth-best record in the majors.

The Rays have few star players, fewer fans, and a dismal ballpark. But they have a system that clearly works given their success in recent years and a front office that works smoothly with manager Kevin Cash.

The Jays are loaded with exciting young players, their attendance is fourth in the American League and their corporate owners have deep pockets.

Toronto believes it can build a perennial World Series contender. That’s not unrealistic.

The Orioles are ahead of schedule in their rebuild and could finish with a winning record for the first time since 2016. Their talent base is deep and general manager Mike Elias clearly has a blueprint for success.

Baltimore was once a great baseball town and could be again.

The Red Sox? It’s hard to say. Perhaps Bloom will have a knockout offseason and last place will be a memory. We have seen the Red Sox improve quickly before, going back to 2013.

Building a lineup around Bogaerts, Devers, Trevor Story, and Triston Casas would obviously be appealing. There’s seemingly the financial flexibility to make major improvements.

Maybe it’s not all bad. Under the new schedule format starting in 2023, teams will play 56 games against division foes, not 76. That’s two fewer series against the Blue Jays, Orioles, Rays, and Yankees.

Advertisement

But ultimately, as Calhoun was always quick to say, you have to take care of business in the neighborhood. The true tests are there and the Sox have to keep up with the other teams on their street.

The next six months will reveal how committed the Red Sox are to following that advice.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.