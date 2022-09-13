Three things we learned about Framingham-Brookline boys’ soccer after their Top 5 matchup

Here are three things we learned:

For a game that concluded without a goal, the early season Bay State Conference match between top-five ranked teams Brookline and Framingham oozed with excitement. High quality technical play, a saved penalty kick, and several near misses from both squads entertained the crowd at Skyline Park.

Kyle Beaulieu-Jones directed Brookline to the Division 1 boys' soccer title last November, a 2-1 overtime victory over Bay State Conference rival Newton North.

1. Framingham flying high as a contender

With eight starters returning from a strong squad and already boasting head-turning wins over Newton North and Concord-Carlisle, the Flyers oozed confidence.

For a proud program overseen by Massachusetts Coaches Hall of Fame member Dan Avery, the Flyers can incorporate several different lineups due to tremendous quality up and down the bench.

“One through 25, I can’t keep all these kids happy,” said Avery. “The twenty fifth kid on this team can play, and you can only play 11. We never had that type of depth before.”

Senior captain Jack Carney (three goals) and fellow senior Patrick Simoes (two goals, two assists) pace the attack. Down the spine of the pitch, senior captain Ben Sharon anchors the defensive unit at center back and serves as a player that Avery relies upon. Junior center midfielder Gus Dos Santos possesses the skills to attack downhill, showcasing elite speed and quickness to compliment slick ball handling.

“He’s a pretty dominant player for a junior in high school,” said Avery.

2. Brookline backline is a buttress

Warriors junior goalkeeper Jackson Magee got a great jump, diving to his left and blocking a strong penalty kick from Dos Santos to keep the contest deadlocked late in the first half.

Magee made several highlight reel saves, stepping up as the Flyers applied pressure.

“He stepped up huge, made a big save on the penalty kick and a couple good ones there in the first half to keep us in the game,” said Brookline coach Kyle Beaulieu-Jones.

In front of Magee, senior captain Julian Gravereauxcq moved from outside back to the center of the defense this season. Gravereaux’s ability to win contested balls, make heads up plays out of danger, and consistently be in the right position translates to the Warriors being a stingy defensive unit.

“If I could have ten of him, I’d be ecstatic,” said Beaulieu-Jones. “He’s a good leader, he’s one of our captains, he’s always positive and tries to lead by example and it shows.”

Brookline players scoured the field, looking for a missing Trace.

Each member of the Warriors is equipped with Trace, a video camera and GPS sensor that they wear on the calf/ankle area around the shin guards.

Brookline is not the only team that takes advantage of the technology. Teachable lessons can be incorporated into film sessions to eliminate mistakes using video of on-ball moments.

“I use it purely as moments in a game that I’ll think back to and search, I can go to that person who was on the ball and know that they turned it over and see what happened,” said Beaulieu-Jones.