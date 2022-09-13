Two late goals sink Revolution in Houston in blow to playoff hopes

Carles Gil returned to the lineup, but could not make the difference as the Revolution fell close to being out of playoff contention with a 3-1 loss to the Houston Dynamo Tuesday night.
Gil, who missed the Revolution’s 2-1 defeat to the New York Red Bulls because of the birth of his first child last week, scored on a penalty kick, but missed two chances with the outcome in the balance at PNC Stadium.
The Revolution (9-11-11, 38 points) remained in eighth place, four points out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with three games remaining, at home against CF Montreal (Saturday) and Atlanta United (Oct. 1), plus a visit to the Chicago Fire (Oct. 9).
The Revolution squandered an opportunity to open the scoring as Gil went in alone but had his shot saved by Steve Clark (29th minute). The Dynamo (9-16-6, 33 points) then nearly converted in transition, as they were awarded a penalty kick, Sebastian Ferreira’s attempt saved by Djordje Petrovic following a VAR review (32d). Darwin Quintero then finished in front after Corey Baird sped past DeJuan Jones on the right wing, crossing after a give-and-go with Darwin Ceren (37th).
Revolution sporting director/head coach Bruce Arena added Jon Bell, Emmanuel Boateng, and Nacho Gil after halftime, and the changes paid off. Carles Gil again squandered a chance, mishitting wide off a Boateng cross (58th), then equalized on a penalty kick (63d). Gustavo Bou earned the penalty, taken down from behind by Tim Parker on a Boateng cross (60th), the call made following a VAR review.
Petrovic made a triple save, then stopped Fafa Picault one-on-one (71st). But Picault broke the deadlock, earning another penalty kick, this time in a 1-on-3 situation, as Tommy McNamara was called for handling. Picault then converted the penalty kick (76th), slamming the shot high to Petrovic’s right.
Picault doubled the lead (85th), firing from just outside the penalty area after Boateng was stripped by Coco Carrasquilla.
