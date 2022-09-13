Two late goals sink Revolution in Houston in blow to playoff hopes

Carles Gil returned to the lineup, but could not make the difference as the Revolution fell close to being out of playoff contention with a 3-1 loss to the Houston Dynamo Tuesday night.

Gil, who missed the Revolution’s 2-1 defeat to the New York Red Bulls because of the birth of his first child last week, scored on a penalty kick, but missed two chances with the outcome in the balance at PNC Stadium.

The Revolution (9-11-11, 38 points) remained in eighth place, four points out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with three games remaining, at home against CF Montreal (Saturday) and Atlanta United (Oct. 1), plus a visit to the Chicago Fire (Oct. 9).