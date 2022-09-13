With his trade request a thing of the past, Bruins wing Jake DeBrusk is only looking forward

“Really good conversations,” DeBrusk said of his offseason chats with incoming coach Jim Montgomery, connections they made via text message and phone call. “Just kind of quick introductions. I haven’t met him yet – I got here late last night – he sounds very eager to put his staple on this team, as we all are.”

After what he termed “a crazy year and a half for me” – including frustration with his role, a November 2021 request for a trade, and a cancellation of his request after a coaching change – DeBrusk is back for a sixth season in Boston. He was at Tuesday’s informal skate in Brighton, prepping for his first NHL season under a head coach other than Bruce Cassidy.

DeBrusk finished with 25 goals after a scorching second half on the No. 1 line with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron (“It wasn’t pretty at times,” he said, “but we got there”). He signed a two-year extension ($4 million average annual value) just before the March trade deadline. He did that while still hoping to be dealt.

After the Bruins’ season ended in mid-May, DeBrusk said he “hadn’t thought about” his future with the team. He wanted to take time to consider his future. In June, after Cassidy was dismissed, he informed general manager Don Sweeney he wanted to stay.

“I think the biggest thing was the support I got from the guys in this room last year,” DeBrusk said Tuesday. “It felt like there was a lot of stuff coming my way, for obvious reasons, and the guys in this room really kept it tight and kept it as one. That’s something I’ve always loved about this team. I’ve always loved the boys, and also the city and everything else. This is what I know. This is what I’m comfortable with. It wasn’t honestly that hard of a decision to make.”

Asked if Cassidy’s exit had anything to do with him nixing his trade request, DeBrusk certainly didn’t say “no.”

“I mean, hey. It’s been speculated enough, I think,” he said, with a smile. “I think you guys know how I see stuff. Obviously that’s an easy answer.

“But, it’s one of those things that we could talk and talk about – I respect that you guys, obviously your jobs are to ask those types of questions. Obviously it’s one of those things that’s kind of interesting – you can have lots of hot topics [about] the situation, even why I asked for a trade – but I am just looking forward to this year.

“I think I said that [after the trade deadline], I was looking forward to not having to answer those questions anymore. It’s one of those things that’s in the past. This whole summer’s been focused on getting right and getting ready for the season, and that’s kind of how I view that question.”

Now, he hopes his contract extension leads to another.

“I think everybody wants to [think] long-term when you play in a city like Boston,” said DeBrusk, who is likely to start the year on a line with Bergeron and left wing Pavel Zacha. “Obviously you’ve got to earn that, right?”

Quick hits

• Former Bruins captain Zdeno Chara was spotted at Warrior Ice Arena on Tuesday, but apparently he was just seeing old friends, a Chara associate said. As of Tuesday, there was no Bruins deal in the works. Chara, 45, is said to be in no rush to decide his playing future.

Zdeno Chara visited Warrior Arena on Tuesday. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

• David Pastrnak, like David Krejci and Taylor Hall, had yet to report to camp. He had also yet to sign a contract extension. “We’d love that,” DeBrusk said. “I think he wants to, too. I haven’t talked to him in a little bit. I think he’s been icing me.”

Pastrnak is entering the last year of his bargain deal ($6.667 million annually)

• DeBrusk on Zacha, his potential new linemate: “I think he dipsey-doodled me last year and made a 360 pass to someone backdoor. That was a lovely dash.”

DeBrusk was referring to a Feb. 2021 game where, during 4-on-4 play, the then-Devil received a pass and did a spin-o-rama around DeBrusk, then got open and scored on a backdoor give-and-go with Andreas Johnsson. The “dash,” in hockey parlance, means a minus in DeBrusk’s plus-minus stats.

• One highlight play of Tuesday’s skate came from undersized defenseman Jack Ahcan. The left-shooting Ahcan was exiting the left side of the zone when he pulled the puck to his backhand and smoothly whipped a forceful cross-ice pass behind his back. His size (5-foot-7 and change) means Ahcan may have to make those kinds of plays to be effective at the NHL level.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.