US inflation tops forecasts, cementing odds of big Fed hike

US inflation was firmer than expected in August, likely keeping the Federal Reserve on track for a third-straight 75 basis-point interest-rate hike.

The consumer price index increased 0.1 percent from July, after no change in the prior month, Labor Department data showed Tuesday. From a year earlier, prices climbed 8.3 percent, a slight deceleration.

So-called core CPI, which strips out the more volatile food and energy components, advanced 0.6 percent from July and 6.3 percent from a year ago. All measures came in above forecasts. Shelter, food, and medical care were among the largest contributors to price growth.