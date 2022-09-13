King Charles III proclaimed Papua New Guinea head of state

PORT MORESBY, Papua New Guinea (AP) — The leaders of Papua New Guinea held a ceremony Tuesday to honor the late Queen Elizabeth II and proclaim King Charles III as the country’s new head of state.

Governor-General Bob Dadae and Prime Minister James Marape were joined by dignitaries at the ceremony outside Parliament in the capital Port Moresby.

Papua is one of five countries in Asia and the Pacific where the British monarch is head of state. They also include Australia, New Zealand, the Solomon Islands and Tuvalu.