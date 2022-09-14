The Haven, a beloved Scottish restaurant and pub, spreads out in new JP location

Some of the offerings at the bar of The Haven.

Why: Because you’ve missed the wee original on Perkins Street. Because you’ve missed DRAMNights, tasting interesting whiskies with owner Jason Waddleton and industry experts. Because you love Scotch eggs, fish and chips with mushy peas, sticky toffee pudding — and pizza!

Where to: The Haven, a new and bigger outpost of Jamaica Plain’s beloved Scottish restaurant and pub.

The backstory: This space in Jamaica Plain’s Brewery complex used to be Bella Luna, a local pizza institution that closed during the pandemic. The Haven spent a dozen years in a cozy spot on Perkins Street, serving haggis and pouring Belhaven for regulars. Now there’s more elbow room and a mod-lodge-on-the-Highlands vibe: antler chandeliers, tartan upholstery, exposed brick, and black wallpaper patterned with lush, twining purple thistles. Plus: the ever-popular patio.

The Haven's Jason Waddleton. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

What to eat: The Haven was known for its burger, and it remains on chef Jamie Kembrey’s menu, topped with Huntsman cheese, bacon-onion marmalade, and house pickle sauce. But if you feel like reliving your Bella Luna days, there is pizza too (vegan options available). Fall will see the return of haggis, on its own and as a filling for ravioli. Smaller plates include the empanada-like bridies, cheese or seafood platters with accompaniments, wild boar sausage rolls, and fish cakes made with house-smoked haddock. For a proper supper, there are larger plates like pan-roasted Scottish salmon and the “wee beastie bar steak.” Never fear: Deep-fried Mars bars are still here for afters.

Hang with friends inside The Haven. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

What to drink: With your Mars bar? GlenAllachie 12-year-old single malt, the recommended pairing. There are more than 50 kinds of Scotch on the list here, categorized by region. Taps are mostly devoted to Scottish and local beer, with a selection of craft bottles from Scotland. There’s also a short cocktail list and wine.

The takeaway: For anyone interested in the whiskies and beers of Scotland, The Haven is a must-visit. And for those who missed eating in this space, it’s great to have a new hangout and watering hole.

284 Amory St., Jamaica Plain, www.thehavenjp.com

The interior of The Haven. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Devra First can be reached at devra.first@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @devrafirst.