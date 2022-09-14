‘A window into the Latino experience’ on GBH WORLD Channel

Word had spread on May 5 that police had shot and wounded a man, Daniel Gomez, in the street. Civilian and police accounts of what happened differed; some said Gomez was handcuffed, while others said he advanced on police with a knife in his hand. Days of turmoil followed.

For several days in 1991 , the streets of Washington, D.C.’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood were filled with smoke and tear gas as fed up residents clashed with law enforcement. Police cruisers and transit buses were burned, stores were looted, and more than 200 people were arrested, many of whom were Salvadoran immigrants who had fled a civil war in their home country.

“A Salvadoran was shot, so we fought,” is how Quique Avilés, a neighborhood activist and artist, described what went down. For many, the sounds of the explosions and “thuggery of the uniform” worn by police felt like El Salvador, he explained. “Because that’s where the battles that brought us here were fought.”

Avilés’s comments are part of an interview included in a new documentary, “La Manplesa: An Uprising Remembered” (part of the “America ReFramed” series), which chronicles the unrest in the neighborhood three decades ago. It is one of a collection of documentaries showing over the next few weeks on GBH’s WORLD Channel to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, which begins Thursday.

From "We Like It Like That," the Abakua Afro-Latin Dance Company re-creates a Latin boogaloo-era dance party. Courtesy of "We Like It Like That"

Other highlights are “Five Years North,” the story of a Guatemalan boy arriving in New York City as an undocumented immigrant and a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent grappling with the human cost of her work; and “Sushi Nachos,” about three daughters who grew up with a Mexican mother and Japanese father.

A still from "Sushi Nachos." Kei Matsumoto

“It’s important that these histories come out,” Christopher Hastings, executive producer of WORLD Channel, said in a recent interview. The documentaries are meant to take viewers into communities that are otherwise underrepresented in media, he noted. “The work you’re seeing is coming from the people living in these worlds.”

One of those storytellers is Cindy Centeno, a producer on “La Manplesa.” The daughter of Salvadoran immigrants, she grew up in Arlington, Va., just a short drive from the Mount Pleasant neighborhood, which Spanish speakers refer to as “La Manplesa.”

Centeno said it has been difficult for “memory keepers” in the community to share their stories of trauma — from the civil war between a military dictatorship and leftist fighters, but also from the oppression they faced when they arrived in the US.

“I think that this film and these memories help to anchor us and give us a framework when it comes to resistance and organizing for change,” Centeno told the Globe. “I think it serves as a foundation for how we can fight for justice.”

A still from "La Manplesa." Rick Reinhard

Throughout “La Manplesa,” the filmmakers share the memories of community members like Avilés as a chorus of interviews, musical performances, poetry, and street theater, documenting the social conditions that led to the violence and the changes that resulted in the aftermath. Toward the end of the film, they are connected with clips from Washington, D.C., of the Black Lives Matter protests that swept the country in 2020 after the police murder of George Floyd.

“When the riots in D.C. broke out, the Mount Pleasant riots, it was just pure, raw anger pouring out of people,” community artist Ronald Chacón says in the film, comparing that frustration with how he felt in 2020. “That’s the same feeling that I had this time. That same feeling, that same anger, kind of took over me.”

“La Manplesa” will debut on WORLD Channel Oct. 6 — the last of a series of films connected to Hispanic Heritage Month. Other films playing during the month include Sept. 22 showings of “Singing Our Way to Freedom,” a portrait of the musician, activist, and Chicano cultural icon Ramón “Chunky” Sánchez, and “We Like It Like That” (”America ReFramed”), which details the creation of boogaloo — or bugalú — music by Hispanic and Black youth in 1960s New York City.

Ramón “Chunky” Sánchez with bullhorn during the Yes on Prop 14 rally, 1976. Herman Baca Papers/Special Collections & Archives/UC San Diego

GBH’s Patricia Alvarado Núñez is an executive producer of the live storytelling TV series “Stories from the Stage,” which for Hispanic Heritage Month is featuring an episode called “Growing Up Latina.” Rosanna Salcedo, one of three women highlighted, tells a story of friendship crossing borders.

Rosanna Salcedo in "Growing up Latina," part of "Stories from the Stage." Patricia Alvarado Núñez

“I think that each story offers a window into the Latino experience — who we are and why we matter,” Alvarado Núñez said. “All these stories we present . . . we hope that we have created a stage that is very inclusive and that people feel welcome at the stage.”

“Growing Up Latina” will air Oct. 3 on WORLD Channel. A full list of the channel’s Hispanic Heritage Month programming can be found on its website at worldchannel.org.

For Centeno, one of the “La Manplesa” producers, having the film she worked on premiere on WORLD Channel means the story will be shared “even more widely than we could have imagined.”

“Our narrative has been written by other people for a long time and it’s our time to say, ‘Wait a minute, that’s not all the details,’” she said. “We want people to see this film, and we want our community to be seen and heard.”