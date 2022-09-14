California files antitrust lawsuit against Amazon

“If you think about Californians paying even just a little bit more for every product they purchased online over the course of a year, let alone a decade, which is what is at issue here, the collective magnitude of harm here is very far-reaching,” Rob Bonta, California’s attorney general, said during a news conference announcing the case.

The suit is limited to California, where officials said Amazon had around 25 million customers, but if it succeeds it could have a broad effect across the country.

California’s attorney general filed an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon on Wednesday, claiming the retailer stifles competition and increases the prices consumers pay across the Internet.

The lawsuit largely focuses on the way Amazon penalizes sellers for listing products at lower prices on other websites. If Amazon spots a product listed for cheaper on a competitor’s website, it often will remove important buttons like “Buy Now” and “Add to Cart” from a product listing page.

Those buttons are a major driver of sales for companies selling though Amazon, and losing them can quickly hurt their businesses.

That creates a dilemma for marketplace sellers. At times, they can offer products for lower prices on sites other than Amazon because the cost of using those sites can be lower. But because Amazon is by far the largest online retailer, the sellers would rather raise their prices on other sites than risk losing their sales on Amazon, the complaint said, citing interviews with sellers, competitors and industry consultants.

“Without basic price competition, without different online sites trying to outdo each other with lower prices, prices artificially stabilize at levels higher than would be the case in a competitive market,” the complaint said.

“Similar to the D.C. attorney general — whose complaint was dismissed by the courts — the California attorney general has it exactly backwards,” Alex Haurek, an Amazon spokesperson, said in a statement. “Sellers set their own prices for the products they offer in our store.”

Amazon hopes the suit will be dismissed, Haurek said, and it takes pride in offering low prices “across the broadest selection, and like any store we reserve the right not to highlight offers to customers that are not priced competitively.”