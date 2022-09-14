Large numbers of Mass. residents reducing their spending, polls find

More than four-fifths of Massachusetts respondents are cutting back on spending because of concerns about a national recession and inflation, compared to two-thirds of those nationwide, according to new polls from Springfield-based insurer MassMutual. The polls of 1,000 people across the country and 500 in Massachusetts show slightly over half of both groups believe that the US is in a recession now, or is entering one. As a result, 83 percent of Massachusetts respondents said they’re cutting back on everyday spending on items such as groceries and gas, compared to 67 percent across the country. Nearly 90 percent of respondents to both polls say they’re concerned about high inflation. However, even with these concerns weighing on them, roughly two-thirds of respondents nationwide say they have positive outlooks about their own financial situations. — JON CHESTO

DEVELOPMENT

Mission Hill plan revived

Mission Associates, an entity of Boston-based real estate developer Weston Associates, is restarting long-approved plans to build two residential buildings at a former convent and the vacant St. Alphonsus Hall in Mission Hill. City officials first approved a version of the project in 2005, but the development team never moved forward with construction. The developers are now proposing to demolish the two vacant buildings at 80 and 100 Smith St. and build 218 apartments in their place: an 8-story, 86-unit apartment building at 80 Smith St. and a 13-story, 132-unit apartment building at 100 Smith St. The new project proposal does not include plans to convert 90 Smith St. into residential property, as had been proposed in 2005. The facility will remain offices for the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Weston Associates has developed residential properties in seven states, including 10 properties in Massachusetts. — CATHERINE CARLOCK

ECONOMY

Wholesale inflation up in August

Inflation at the wholesale level jumped 8.7 percent in August from a year earlier, a slowdown from July yet still a painfully high level that suggests prices will keep spiking for months to come. Wednesday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that on a month-to-month basis, the producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — declined 0.1 percent from July to August, the second straight monthly decline. Yet the better readings mostly reflect plunging gasoline prices and don’t necessarily point to a broader slowdown in inflation. A measure that excludes the volatile food and energy categories — so-called core prices — rose 0.4 percent from July to August and 7.3 percent in August compared with a year ago. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

LIQUOR

Jim Beam to boost production of bourbon in Kentucky

Jim Beam plans to ramp up bourbon production at its largest Kentucky distillery to meet growing global demand in a more than$400 million expansion to be powered by renewable energy. The project will increase capacity by 50 percent at the Beam plant in Boston, Ky., while reducing greenhouse gas emissions by the same percentage, Beam Suntory said Wednesday. The company behind the top-selling bourbon said it has reached production capacity at the Boston plant, about 36 miles south of Louisville, Ky. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

Lebanese woman breaks into bank to get frozen savings

A woman accompanied by activists and brandishing what she said was a toy pistol broke into a Beirut bank branch on Wednesday, taking $13,000 from her trapped savings. Sali Hafez told the local Al-Jadeed TV that she needed the money to fund her sister’s cancer treatment. She said she had repeatedly visited the bank to ask for her money and was told she could only receive $200 a month in Lebanese pounds. Hafez said the toy pistol belonged to her nephew. Lebanon’s cash-strapped banks have imposed strict limits on withdrawals of foreign currency since 2019, tying up the savings of millions of people. About three-quarters of the population has slipped into poverty as the tiny Mediterranean country’s economy continues to spiral. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

EU legislators adopt legislation to guarantee ‘decent’ minimum wage

European Union lawmakers on Wednesday adopted new legislation aimed at guaranteeing “decent” minimum wages for workers across the 27-nation bloc. The vote — with 505 in favor, 92 against, and 44 abstentions — came as inflation and skyrocketing energy bills have left many households struggling to make ends meet. Minimum wages across the EU vary widely, and setting a minimum remains a competence of member countries. The highest minimum wages are in Luxembourg, Ireland, and Germany, the lowest in Bulgaria, Latvia, and Estonia, according to EU data. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RETAIL

Walmart to roll out checking accounts

Coming soon from the world’s largest retailer: checking accounts. A venture that’s majority-backed by Walmart is poised to emerge from the shadows this month with digital bank accounts meant for the retail giant’s 1.6 million US employees and legions of weekly shoppers. In coming weeks, the company will start offering the accounts to thousands of workers and a small percentage of its online customers as part of an initial beta test of the new service, according to people with knowledge of the matter. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

EU wants to ban products made with forced labor

The European Union unveiled plans Wednesday to ban products made with forced labor, in an effort to crack down on a modern-day form of slavery that a UN agency estimated affects more than 27 million people worldwide. The European Commission, which proposes EU laws, said the policy would remove from the 27-nation bloc’s markets all products made with forced labor. It would also stop them from being made in the world’s biggest trading bloc or shipped through it. The move does not target specific companies, industries, or countries. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AIRLINES

German government sells its remaining stake in Lufthansa

The German government has sold its last shares in the country’s biggest airline, Lufthansa, which it stepped in to rescue at the height of the coronavirus crisis. The government’s Finance Agency said late Tuesday that the remaining stake of some 9.9 percent has now been sold to international investors. The agency’s head, Jutta Doenges, said the total proceeds from selling the government’s holdings came to 1.07 billion euros — a significant gain over the 306 million euros for which the shares were acquired. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ENERGY

French power customers to be asked to reduce consumption

France’s power-grid operator expects to ask households, businesses, and local governments to reduce energy consumption several times over the next six months, to avoid rotating power cuts as it grapples with a historic energy crisis. Amid “unprecedented uncertainties” in the market, Reseau de Transport d’Electricite may have to issue its red EcoWatt alerts to curb demand occasionally from October through March, it said in a report. France — typically a net-exporter of electricity — is pivotal to helping Europe resolve the broader crisis as Russia cuts natural gas shipments to the region. However, France’s nuclear fleet has been hobbled by technical issues, turning the country into a net importer of power and adding strain on supplies elsewhere. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

