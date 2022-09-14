Bird sightings on Cape Cod

A brown pelican, likely a bird that has been around over a month, was seen at Nauset Inlet in Eastham.

A brown booby was seen on Stellwagen Bank.

Recent sightings (through Sept. 6) as reported to Mass Audubon.

A king rail and 4 clapper rails were reported from Brewster.

Birds at the Chatham end of Nauset Beach included 2 American golden-plovers, a stilt sandpiper, 3 red knots, a long-billed dowitcher, 14 roseate terns, and a Forster’s tern.

Other sightings around the Cape included a late Eastern whip-poor-will in Falmouth, a Philadelphia vireo in Mashpee, a golden-winged warbler in Brewster, single olive-sided flycatchers in Brewster and Truro, single little blue herons in Eastham and Chatham, a Western sandpiper in Wellfleet, and a Baird’s sandpiper at the west end of Provincetown.

Advertisement

If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org .



