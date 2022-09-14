16 ways to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month in Boston

Celebrate the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month with the City of Boston at City Hall Plaza. The Latinx Employee Resource Group and the Equity and Inclusion cabinet have partnered to host this event, which honors those with ancestry from Spain, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The event will feature music, Colombian and Dominican appetizers, salsa classes, and resource tables. City Hall Plaza, 1 City Hall Square, Boston. Sept. 15 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Free. boston.gov

National Hispanic Heritage Month, celebrating the vibrant and diverse cultures of the Hispanic diaspora, begins Sept. 15. Stretching until Oct. 15, all manner of events will celebrate the accomplishments of Hispanic and Latin Americans and the ways they’ve influenced American culture and history. Here are just a few offerings in the Boston area.

El Pasado Mio/My Own Past

The Cooper Gallery hosts an event to kick off a new exhibition highlighting Cuban artists of African descent. The exhibition, which includes more than 50 pieces from the 19th century to modern day, features a rich collection of creators and stories often overlooked by historians. The show runs until Dec. 21. Ethelbert Cooper Gallery of African & African American Art, 102 Mt. Auburn St., Cambridge. Sept. 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. Free. coopergallery.fas.harvard.edu

The Loring Greenough House will host an outdoor, sing-along screening of the hit Disney movie, "Encanto." DISNEY

“Encanto” Sing-along

Join “Encanto”‘s animated, musical Madrigal family for this sing-along event, as granddaughter Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz) tries to uncover why her family’s magic is disappearing. The movie, in English with English subtitles, will be screened outdoors on the Loring Greenough House lawn. Loring Greenough House, 12 South St., Boston. Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $7 for nonmembers, $5 for members, $3 for children, and free for children under age 3. loring-greenough.org

Caribbean Rum & Food Festival

Enjoy authentic food, cocktails and exports at the fifth annual Caribbean Rum & Food Festival. The event will feature arts, crafts, and entertainment highlighting an assortment of Caribbean products. Attendees must be 21 or older. Proceeds from the event will go to the Authentic Caribbean Foundation, which raises funds for children with disabilities from the Caribbean diaspora and their families. Roxbury Community College, 1234 Columbus Ave., Roxbury Crossing. Sept. 17 at noon. Tickets from $40. authenticcaribbeanfoundation.org

Sound Bites Series at Bradley: Latin Night

Slip on your dance shoes and get ready to salsa at Latin Night, featuring live music from the Boston Music Project. The event will start with a 30-minute dance lesson before opening up the floor. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Eleanor Cabot Bradley Estate, 2468B Washington St., Canton. Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 for nonmembers and $20 for members. thetrustees.org

El Mundo’s Hispanic Heritage Breakfast

Some of the region’s most prominent public figures (including US Representative Ayanna Pressley, Mayor Michelle Wu, and El Mundo founder Alberto Vasallo III) turn out for this annual breakfast honoring the triumphs of Boston’s Latinx community. The floor will open for networking at 7 a.m., followed by an awards ceremony recognizing outstanding contributions to the Latinx community. Boston Park Plaza Hotel, 50 Park Plaza, Boston. Sept. 23 from 7 to 9:30 a.m. Individual ticket information to be announced at hhbboston.com

Latinx Heritage Month at Mozart Park

Jamaica Plain’s Mozart Park is the place to celebrate Afro-Latinx Heritage with the Hyde Square Task Force. Artist Roberto Chao will lead a team of local artists in the creation of a 160-foot-long mural running through Boston’s Latin Quarter. Stop by to meet the artists and watch the mural come to life. Mozart Park, 10 Mozart St., Jamaica Plain. Sept. 24 from noon to 4 p.m. Free. facebook.com

Film Screening: “In The Heights”

Head to the Honan-Allston Branch of the Boston Public Library for a screening of “In the Heights,” from Tony-winning playwright, composer, and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda. Follow Washington Heights residents Usnavi, Nina, Vanessa, and Benny as they each slowly work toward achieving their dreams. The event will also offer popcorn and soda. Honan-Allston Branch of the Boston Public Library, 300 North Harvard St., Allston. Sept. 28 at 5 p.m. Free. bpl.bibliocommons.com

Boston Red Sox Hispanic Heritage Day

Baseball fans can grab tickets to Fenway Park to celebrate Hispanic Heritage month at the Red Sox vs. Orioles game. Before the game, the New England chapter of the Caporales Universitarios San Simon Filial will be performing on Jersey Street, and those who attend the game will receive a free Hispanic Heritage-themed Red Sox T-shirt. Fenway Park, 4 Jersey St., Boston. Sept. 28 at 7:10 p.m. Tickets start at $17. mlb.com

Latinx Heritage Night

Celebrate Latinx culture at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, in an event hosted in partnership with Amplify Latinx, Inquilinos Boricuas en Acción, Sociedad Latina, and We are all Human. Take a gallery tour of the “Art of Americas” wing in English or Spanish, attend a panel discussion, try your hand at repoussé (a type of traditional metal embossing), and enjoy a variety of dance and music performances. Museum of Fine Arts Boston, 465 Huntington Ave., Boston. Sept. 29 from 5 to 10 p.m. Tickets are included with general admission. mfa.org

Flamenco at Starlight

The outdoor stage at Starlight Square welcomes a festive Flamenco performance featuring current students, musicians, and guest performers from LS Flamenco School in Cambridge. Starlight Square, 84 Bishop Allen Drive, Cambridge. Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. Free. starlightsquare.org

A shot from “Utama,” which will be shown as a part of the inaugural CineFest Latino Boston Film Festival on Sept. 30. CineFest Latino Boston Film Festival

Film Screening: “Utama”

CineFest Latino Boston hosts a screening of “Utama,” a narrative drama about a Quechua couple in the Bolivian highlands who face a dilemma when the changing climate begins to threaten their traditional way of life. The film will be screened in Spanish, with English subtitles. Stick around after the show for a live Q&A with the director, Alejandro Loayza Grisi. Emerson Paramount Center, 559 Washington St., Boston. Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10. artsemerson.org

Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Month Celebration Day

The Museum of Science hosts a day filled with fun and festive activities, in partnership with El Mundo Boston. Attendees can take in a number of permanent bilingual exhibits, learn about how climate change is impacting Latin America, meet astrophysicist Rodolfo Montez Jr., and try their hand at designing a piñata. Museum of Science, 1 Museum of Science Driveway, Boston. Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets included with general admission. mos.org

Honor Hispanic Heritage Month! Moon Landing

The Discovery Museum in Acton hosts a STEM-themed event highlighting Hispanic and Latino Americans who made important discoveries in math and science, as well as art. Visitors will get the chance to design and construct a model landing pod while learning about former NASA engineer and astronaut José Hernandéz. Discovery Museum, 177 Main St., Acton. Oct. 7 at 2 p.m. Tickets are included with general admission. discoveryacton.org

Film Screening: “Boston’s Latino Pioneers/Los Pioneros Latinos de Boston”

This documentary follows the journeys of eight local Latino leaders, how they migrated to Boston, and the impact they have had on the city’s history. Director Blanca Bonilla will participate in a discussion hosted by the Jamaica Plain Historical Society after the screening, along with some of the pioneers featured in the film. Connolly Branch of the Boston Public Library, 433 Centre St., Jamaica Plain. Oct. 8 at noon. Free. jphs.org

Palos y Cuerdas Hermanos Saboya

Enjoy traditional Colombian Andean Music at this event hosted by the Boston University Arts Initiative. Andean trio Palos y Cuerdas will perform original compositions on the guitar and bandola (a type of chordophone from Venezuela and Colombia) at a concert that’s open to the public. Boston University CFA Concert Hall, 855 Commonwealth Ave., Boston. Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. Free. bu.edu

