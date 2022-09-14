The Wig Shop opens in Downtown Crossing; potato pizza comes to Central Square

Enjoy a spin on a Brandy Alexander made with frosted flake almond milk; a vodka-based I Feel Pretty with glitter foam; and a Rise & Grind, a coffee concoction with chocolate-covered pretzels and sea salt. Pair your cocktails with lobster pancakes, caviar crepes with squid ink, and beignets with cinnamon banana curd. Visit nightly until 2 a.m.; make reservations between 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. to guarantee a seat.

Openings: Giving new meaning to hair of the dog, Downtown Crossing’s The Wig Shop (27 Temple Place) is now open in the former Wig World space. It’s new from restaurateur Babak Bina ( jm Curley, Bogie’s Place , and Bin 26 Enoteca ), managing partner Kevin Mabry, and bar manager Oscar Simoza. Executive chef John Malone was executive chef at Loco Taqueria , Lucy’s American Tavern , and jm Curley .

Advertisement

Si Cara is now open for lunch and dinner in Central Square (425 Massachusetts Ave.), new from SRV’s Michael Lombardi. Get canotto-style pizza, (a fluffier, area version of Neapolitan), plus crostini, burrata, meatballs, and charred cantaloupe at night. At lunch, try a meatball or an eggplant sub, or order broccoli, potato, and sunchoke pizza by the slice. Visit daily from 4 p.m. at dinner and 11 a.m. at lunch.

Expansions: Fenway’s original Tasty Burger (1301 Boylston St.) is poised to move to roomier digs this fall, with a big bar (86 Van Ness St.). The new location will look similar to the original, with garage doors that pay homage to the original gas-station digs, plus views of Fenway Park and plenty of outdoor seating and a takeout window. They’re also planning a Central Square location this fall (23 Prospect St.).

Drinks: Bad week? Stop by the South End’s new Container Bar at the Yellow Door Taqueria (354 Harrison Ave.) for $12 jalapeno or coconut margaritas, frozen margs, specialty drinks, canned spiked seltzers, and more (including $8 mezcal shots), Thursdays through Sundays from 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.