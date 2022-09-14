14-year-old Boston Public School student injured when struck by Red Line train

MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said the incident took place on the southbound side of the subway station around 1:50 p.m.

A 14-year-old Boston Public Schools student was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon when they jumped into the path of an oncoming Red Line train at the Shawmut Station in Dorchester, according to officials and an eye witness.

“At approximately 1:50 p.m., on the southbound platform of the Shawmut MBTA station, a 14-year-old Boston Public School student, we believe, intentionally entered into the right of way as a Red Line train was approaching,’' Sullivan said.

The child came into contact with the train, he said.

“He sustained serious injuries, but we’re prayerful that he will survive,” Sullivan said.

Shuttle buses were put into use when the incident first took place and were still in use as of 3:22 p.m. between Ashmont and the JFK/UMass stations in Dorchester while Transit Police processed the scene.

Rivera said she observed the victim being carried from the station on a stretcher. The person’s face was badly swollen, she said, and they weren’t moving “at all whatsoever.” There were IV fluids hooked up to the victim as well, she said.

Law enforcement personnel evacuated the station, Rivera added.

“It was a bit scary, scary to see the person’s face look very swollen” on the stretcher, Rivera said. “I’ve been here my whole life and riding these trains since I was 10 years old. I never in my life saw anything like this happen, ever.”

This is developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.

