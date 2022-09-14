Acton Boxborough Regional High School briefly sheltered in place over gun report

Acton Boxborough Regional High School had a shelter in place for two hours Wednesday after the school received an anonymous report that one or more students may have brought a gun to school, the superintendent, Peter Light, said in a statement.

“In all, the high school had students shelter in place for approximately two hours. I recognize that this is an extended period of time, but it was important for us to fully investigate information and determine it was safe to resume classes,” Light said in the statement.

Acton police immediately responded to the high school, and did not find any evidence of a weapon on campus after an investigation of some students of concern, the statement said.