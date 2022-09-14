After night of chaos, Northeastern campus wakes up to an uneasy return to normal

Fears and rumors swirled in students’ group texts and social media as some evacuated their dorms and others sheltered in place.

But on the Northeastern University campus Tuesday evening, students were jolted from fall rites and routines by a campuswide e-mail alert that read: “Emergency Services Responding to Holmes Hall.” Over the next few hours of chaos and confusion, police and federal authorities poured onto campus in response to a report that a 45-year-old employee had been injured by an exploding package.

Just a week into the new school year, most college students are reuniting with friends, buying textbooks, and playing Frisbee on the quad.

By Wednesday morning, when it appeared the incident appeared to be an isolated event rather than a vast plot that some had feared, students largely went about their day, even as bomb squad officers and FBI agents continued to go in and out of Holmes Hall.

“I’m not concerned right now,” said third-year student Noah Haggerty, relaxing on Centennial Common with a friend Wednesday afternoon. “[But] it’s on my mind. I’m not as carefree as I was yesterday.”

Second-year Willow Furrer was a witness to the chaos that began shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday. The 19-year-old Connecticut resident was inside her Willis Hall dorm room when police and firefighters swarmed Holmes Hall, across the street. Furrer and other students went out to the street to see what was going on. A crowd formed briefly before police told onlookers to leave and cordoned off the street, Furrer said.

She and her roommate went to a friend’s dorm for about two hours before slipping back into Willis Hall around 9 p.m. It was frightening to watch as first responders searched through bushes with flashlights, Furrer’s roommate, Simren Samba said.

Many students said they found out the details of the incident from friends, social media, and an app called Citizen that crowdsources information about crime and safety from the police and the public.

“I found out on Reddit what had happened before I got an email from the university, which is, for me, a problem,” second-year student Andrew Ferretti said.

Northeastern sent its first alert at 7:55 p.m. on Tuesday, informing students there was an emergency response at Holmes Hall. About an hour later, the university sent out another alert, with the subject line “Explosion 2,″ that announced classes were canceled that night due to an ongoing investigation but gave no explanation of the explosion mentioned in the subject line.

At 9:48 p.m. Wednesday, the university informed students of the basic details of what had happened and said the incident was “contained” and “secured.”

Valeria Uzcategui, a second-year resident assistant, got a flood of questions from her residents Tuesday night, but she had little information to give them.

“I was like, ‘I don’t know what’s going on, I only know as much as you know,’ ” Uzcategui said.

Keelan Donovan, a first-year student, said he understood why the university was cautious with its updates. “They didn’t want to spread rumors,” he said.

The women’s club hockey team had just gotten off the ice when it learned of the incident, said Mary O’Neil, a team member. The team “sat tight” trying to figure out what to do for 30 minutes before deciding that those with cars would ferry people back and forth to their dorms so they wouldn’t have to walk through campus.

Though many students said that campus was back to normal Wednesday, others were less sanguine.

Daniel Joung, a sophomore from New Jersey, said he felt “kind of iffy” returning to class Wednesday morning after the university canceled Tuesday night classes.

“It’s been not even a day, like a couple of hours,” Joung said. “It might happen again today, you know?”

By Wednesday afternoon, students said the main impact of the incident was the intense media attention. Helicopters circled as they watched scenes from their campus play out on TV screens in the student center.

Graduate student Kelsey Li, from Wuhan, China, was surprised to see that within an hour of receiving the university’s first e-mailed alert, Chinese state media were covering it, she said.

Soon after, family members still at home called and texted Li to ask if she was okay. Li was terrified, she said.

On Wednesday, though, she felt reassured. “Personally, I feel everything is the same,” Li said.

