Audie Cornish talks about joining CNN, navigating journalism as a Black woman at Globe Summit 2022

“These are issues that people really want to be involved in the solution,” she said in an interview on “Making Space in Media” for The Boston Globe’s Globe Summit 2022 . “I don’t for a minute think anything that goes on in, as you called it, the ‘newsroom reckoning,’ is somehow isolated to this room or that newsroom. ... I just happened to be at the tipping point of it.”

Her departure was the fourth in a string of high-profile resignations from NPR, three of which involved women of color. Looking back on her decision to leave NPR and the controversy it ignited, Cornish said she tried to shift the spotlight from herself to newsrooms across the country and their treatment of journalists from diverse backgrounds.

Journalist Audie Cornish shocked public radio listeners in January when she announced she was leaving National Public Radio and its flagship news show “All Things Considered” to join CNN.

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up

Cornish spoke with Amber Payne, co-editor in chief of The Emancipator, a publication run by the Globe’s opinion section and the Center for Antiracist Research at Boston University. In addition to discussing her new role as an anchor and correspondent at CNN, Cornish talked about growing up in Randolph, launching her career in public media, and navigating the industry as a Black woman.

Advertisement

“I think the lessons I learned as a woman of color are probably applicable to every person who comes into a newsroom as a minority,” she said. “I think of it as a race — the way sprinters are set up. Some of the starting blocks are a little more farther back than others, and I like to think it made me a more powerful runner.”

Cornish was a student in METCO, a program that bused students of color from Boston to affluent, mostly white schools in the suburbs. For a few years in elementary school, she was bused from Mattapan to a school in Newton, an experience that trained her to “navigate in all-white spaces and “speak the language, culturally, of upper-middle class communities.”

Advertisement

Her family later moved to Randolph, “an actually diverse community.” Growing up there prepared her for “the world as it is right now,” she said.

Cornish said she wasn’t initially attracted to journalism, but Nicholas McBride, a professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, convinced her otherwise.

“His idea was that [journalism is] a holistic discipline,” Cornish said. “That if you’re interested in politics, economics, and education and a number of other things, this was a home for you where you could do all of those things.”

Cornish started her career at UMass Amherst, interning for WFCR (now New England Public Radio) and writing for the university’s newspaper. After graduating, she reported for the Associated Press and WBUR. Working in public media, Cornish said, allowed her to pursue serious stories early in her career.

She was often, however, one of the few people of color “sitting around the editorial table.” She learned how media leaders function as “gatekeepers” in editorial decision-making, and why diversity in newsrooms is so important.

“Who you choose to focus on, why, how you tell their story, the way you tell their story — all of those things do come from a mix of everyone in the room and their experience and the lens they bring to the story that day,” she said.

Advertisement

Cornish said she was always worried about being “pigeonholed” as a Black journalist covering Black and brown communities, and being denied opportunities to do other stories. Over time, Cornish learned to incorporate diverse sources into her coverage “without comment.”

“Why do I only have to talk to this person on Indigenous People’s Day and this person in Black History Month?” she said. “These people own businesses. These people have kids that go to school. Why shouldn’t they be voices in any story, not just stories about trauma, doom, and gloom?”

Along with her duties as an anchor and correspondent at CNN, Cornish is launching a new podcast in October called “The Assignment.” The podcast will focus on “the voices of real people,” at the center of major stories in the news, she said. Some of the interviews, she added, will be featured on CNN.

“These are the people who, typically, when you write a story, especially in print, they’re the anecdote at the top and then you leave them,” Cornish explained. “It’s the idea that even your group chat is at the heart of the news right now.”

Deanna Pan can be reached at deanna.pan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @DDpan.